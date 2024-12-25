Launched in Mar 2021
Category Average: 39.6 kmph
ONE: 50.0 kmph
Category Average: 83.85 km
ONE: 85.0 km
Category Average: 4.53 hrs
ONE: 2.8 hrs
Category Average: 1.89 kwh
ONE: 3.1 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE is available in the 7 Colours in India.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|3.1 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|85 km
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 50 Minutes
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
₹74,000*
₹74,500*
₹70,000*
₹62,305*
₹74,900*
₹74,990*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Range
85 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
90 km
Range
75-80 km
Range
75 Km
Range
100-110 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|ONE vs ClassIQ
|ONE vs Gen Next Nanu
|ONE vs XGT VP
|ONE vs Freedum
|ONE vs Lithino Li
Popular BattRE Electric Mobility Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating