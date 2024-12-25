HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
View all Images

BATTRE ELECTRIC MOBILITY ONE

Launched in Mar 2021

4.0
1 Review
₹74,000**Ex-showroom price
ONE Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 39.6 kmph

ONE: 50.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 83.85 km

ONE: 85.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.53 hrs

ONE: 2.8 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.89 kwh

ONE: 3.1 kwh

About BattRE Electric Mobility ONE

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Variants
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE price starts at ₹ 74,000 .
1 Variant Available
ONE STD₹74,000*
48 kmph
85 km/charge
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 48 V, 30 Ah
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Images

10 images
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Colours

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Black
Blue
Orange
Red
Silver
Yellow
White

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3.1 kWh
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range85 km
Charging Time2 Hours 50 Minutes
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE comparison with similar bikes

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
Okaya EV ClassIQ
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu
Komaki XGT VP
Okaya EV Freedum
Tunwal Lithino Li
₹74,000*
₹74,500*
₹70,000*
₹62,305*
₹74,900*
₹74,990*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Range
85 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
90 km
Range
75-80 km
Range
75 Km
Range
100-110 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingONE vs ClassIQONE vs Gen Next NanuONE vs XGT VPONE vs FreedumONE vs Lithino Li
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

BattRE Electric Mobility Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
PURPLE CONNECT
B-6, G-FLOOR,CENTER PORTION KALKAJI NEW DELHI,Delhi 110019
Xion EV
Metroplex East Complex, Ground Floor,Laxmi Nagar Delhi 110092
Purple Electric Mobility
S 1 Okhla Industrial Area Phase 2 , Near State Bank Of India South Delhi 110029
Huishou Parisara
Nishat Park, Sector 16,Dwarka,Delhi 110078
Popular BattRE Electric Mobility Bikes

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE EMI

Select Variant:
ONE STD
48 kmph | 85 km/charge
₹ 74,000*
Select Variant
ONE STD
48 kmph | 85 km/charge
₹74,000*
EMI ₹1153.38/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Perfect Look And Comfortable
This scooter has a very beautiful look and is comfortable. The battery performance is also great. This scooter is better than other scooters in this price segment.By: Ayush Verma (Dec 25, 2024)
Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 80000
