Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Right Side View
BAJAJ Pulsar NS160

Launched in Sept 2021

₹1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 184.4 cc

Pulsar NS160: 160.3 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 45.22 kmpl

Pulsar NS160: 40.36 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 17.74 ps

Pulsar NS160: 17.2 ps

Speed

Category Average: 124.0 kmph

Pulsar NS160: 120.0 kmph

About Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Latest Update

  • Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Activa e, Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel and other two wheelers expected to be showcased
  • Ethanol-powered Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel showcased in India

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Latest Updates

    Bajaj Pulsar NS160
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
    Front View
    Rear Tyre View
    Rear Left View
    Front Left View
    Front Tyre View
    Rear View
    Rear Right View
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Variants
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 price starts at ₹ 1.47 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    STD₹1.47 Lakhs*
    160.3 cc
    120 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 8 Ah
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Images

    20 images
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Colours

    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Ebony black
    Cocktail wine red
    Pewter grey
    Pearl metallic white

    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Specifications and Features

    Max Power17.2 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage40.36 kmpl
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine160.3 cc
    Max Speed120 kmph
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 comparison with similar bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar NS160
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
    Honda Hornet 2.0
    Bajaj Pulsar N160
    Yamaha R15S
    Suzuki Gixxer SF
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
    Yamaha FZ-X
    ₹1.47 Lakhs*
    ₹1.39 Lakhs*
    ₹1.57 Lakhs*
    ₹1.22 Lakhs*
    ₹1.67 Lakhs*
    ₹1.47 Lakhs*
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    ₹1.5 Lakhs*
    ₹1.39 Lakhs*
    ₹1.37 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    19 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.4
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    2 Reviews
    Power
    17.2 PS
    Power
    16.9 PS
    Power
    -
    Power
    16 PS
    Power
    18.6 PS
    Power
    13.6 PS
    Power
    20.82 PS
    Power
    24.5 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Torque
    14.6 Nm
    Torque
    14.6 Nm
    Torque
    15.7 Nm
    Torque
    14.65 Nm
    Torque
    14.2 Nm
    Torque
    13.8 Nm
    Torque
    17.25 Nm
    Torque
    21.5 Nm
    Torque
    18.55 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Engine
    160.3 cc
    Engine
    163.2 cc
    Engine
    184.40 cc
    Engine
    164.82 cc
    Engine
    155
    Engine
    150 cc
    Engine
    197.75 cc
    Engine
    249 cc
    Engine
    220 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Kerb Weight
    146 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    148 kg
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Kerb Weight
    164 kg
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Kerb Weight
    139 kg
    Length
    2017 mm
    Length
    2029 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    2025 mm
    Length
    2050 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2035 mm
    Length
    2020 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Gurunanak Bajaj @ Pul Prahladpur
    C - 199, Mehrauli - Badarpur Rd, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 8851652946
    JSB Autocars Private Limited
    A61 Gulab Nagar , Najafgarh Road , Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Second Floor, 254-A, Masjid Moth,South Extension Part Ii, Delhi 110001
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Delhi[State Code:07] 9/55 A Kirti Nagar Ind Area, Delhi 110001
    Baggalink Bajaj
    Near Rithala Metro Station, New Delhi., Delhi 110085
    +91 - 9910399139
    DEWAN BAJAJ
    138, Main Road, Gazipur,(Near Bharat Petrol Pump), Delhi 110096
    +91 - 9810866845
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Videos

    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023

    Popular Bajaj Bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm | 120 kmph | 504 km
    ₹ 1.47 Lakhs*
    STD
    17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm | 120 kmph | 504 km
    ₹1.47 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹2643.33/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Sports Bikes
    Sports Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
    Upcoming Sports Bikes
