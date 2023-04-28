Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Latest Updates

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has etched a legacy as a fan favourite in the sporty motorcycle segment since its launch. This model combines an aggressive stance with practical performance, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and weekend rides. Recently, Bajaj has updated this crowd-pleaser, offering fresh styling cues and enhanced features while maintaining the dynamics that define the Pulsar brand. The NS160 is especially notable for its refined engine and sportier handling, appealing to younger riders seeking both style and substance.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price

The Pulsar NS160 is competitively priced in the Indian market, starting from approximately ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it an attractive option for many enthusiasts looking for a blend of performance and affordability. It remains a top contender among its peers, ensuring you get a strong entry into the sporty segment without breaking the bank.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Launch Date

Bajaj introduced the Pulsar NS160 in India in early 2021, shortly after unveiling its sibling model, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200. This series continues to see updates and modifications, helping Bajaj remain competitive amid growing rivalry in the sportbike category. In February 2024, Bajaj updated the Pulsar NS160 with a new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and LED units all around.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Variants

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is available in one fully loaded variant with multiple colour options, giving prospective buyers a variety of choices to match their personalities. Key colour schemes include Cocktail Wine Red, Ebony Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Pewter Grey. The NS160 is also available with optional features such as ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ensuring an added layer of safety while riding.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Design

Visually, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 sports an aggressive look characterized by its sharp lines, muscular tank, and striking headlamp design that features twin LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The bodywork integrates aesthetic panels, contributing to its sporty appearance while optimizing aerodynamics. The motorcycle's dimensions boast a length of 2012 mm, a width of 803 mm, and a height of 1060 mm, with a wheelbase of 1372 mm. The ground clearance stands at 167 mm, ensuring playful yet stable rides on various terrains. The alloy wheels, coupled with chunky tyres, enhance grip and performance, making it suitable for spirited riding.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Features

The Pulsar NS160's cockpit is designed with a comprehensive instrument cluster that offers important information at a glance. The twin-pod display shows the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, and fuel gauge, ensuring riders stay informed during their rides. The ergonomic handlebars and seat provide a comfortable riding posture, especially crucial during longer journeys.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Engine and Specifications

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that is able to make 17.03 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS on offer. The Pulsar NS160 further features USD front forks and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Fuel Efficiency

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 40.36 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Safety is a primary focus for the Pulsar NS160, featuring a robust braking system comprising a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc along with dual-channel ABS. This system ensures that the bike can come to a halt effectively even under emergency situations, thus enhancing rider confidence. The sturdy build and high-quality materials used in its production ensure durability and safety on the road.