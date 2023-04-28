Launched in Sept 2021
Category Average: 184.4 cc
Pulsar NS160: 160.3 cc
Category Average: 45.22 kmpl
Pulsar NS160: 40.36 kmpl
Category Average: 17.74 ps
Pulsar NS160: 17.2 ps
Category Average: 124.0 kmph
Pulsar NS160: 120.0 kmph
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has etched a legacy as a fan favourite in the sporty motorcycle segment since its launch. This model combines an aggressive stance with practical performance, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and weekend rides. Recently, Bajaj has updated this crowd-pleaser, offering fresh styling cues and enhanced features while maintaining the dynamics that define the Pulsar brand. The NS160 is especially notable for its refined engine and sportier handling, appealing to younger riders seeking both style and substance.
The Pulsar NS160 is competitively priced in the Indian market, starting from approximately ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it an attractive option for many enthusiasts looking for a blend of performance and affordability. It remains a top contender among its peers, ensuring you get a strong entry into the sporty segment without breaking the bank.
Bajaj introduced the Pulsar NS160 in India in early 2021, shortly after unveiling its sibling model, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200. This series continues to see updates and modifications, helping Bajaj remain competitive amid growing rivalry in the sportbike category. In February 2024, Bajaj updated the Pulsar NS160 with a new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and LED units all around.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is available in one fully loaded variant with multiple colour options, giving prospective buyers a variety of choices to match their personalities. Key colour schemes include Cocktail Wine Red, Ebony Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Pewter Grey. The NS160 is also available with optional features such as ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ensuring an added layer of safety while riding.
Visually, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 sports an aggressive look characterized by its sharp lines, muscular tank, and striking headlamp design that features twin LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The bodywork integrates aesthetic panels, contributing to its sporty appearance while optimizing aerodynamics. The motorcycle's dimensions boast a length of 2012 mm, a width of 803 mm, and a height of 1060 mm, with a wheelbase of 1372 mm. The ground clearance stands at 167 mm, ensuring playful yet stable rides on various terrains. The alloy wheels, coupled with chunky tyres, enhance grip and performance, making it suitable for spirited riding.
The Pulsar NS160's cockpit is designed with a comprehensive instrument cluster that offers important information at a glance. The twin-pod display shows the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, and fuel gauge, ensuring riders stay informed during their rides. The ergonomic handlebars and seat provide a comfortable riding posture, especially crucial during longer journeys.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that is able to make 17.03 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS on offer. The Pulsar NS160 further features USD front forks and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 40.36 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
Safety is a primary focus for the Pulsar NS160, featuring a robust braking system comprising a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc along with dual-channel ABS. This system ensures that the bike can come to a halt effectively even under emergency situations, thus enhancing rider confidence. The sturdy build and high-quality materials used in its production ensure durability and safety on the road.Read MoreRead Less
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|17.2 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|160.3 cc
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹1.47 Lakhs*
₹1.39 Lakhs*
₹1.57 Lakhs*
₹1.22 Lakhs*
₹1.67 Lakhs*
₹1.47 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.39 Lakhs*
₹1.37 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
19 Reviews
User Rating
8 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
Power
17.2 PS
Power
16.9 PS
Power
-
Power
16 PS
Power
18.6 PS
Power
13.6 PS
Power
20.82 PS
Power
24.5 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Torque
14.6 Nm
Torque
14.6 Nm
Torque
15.7 Nm
Torque
14.65 Nm
Torque
14.2 Nm
Torque
13.8 Nm
Torque
17.25 Nm
Torque
21.5 Nm
Torque
18.55 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Engine
160.3 cc
Engine
163.2 cc
Engine
184.40 cc
Engine
164.82 cc
Engine
155
Engine
150 cc
Engine
197.75 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
220 cc
Engine
149 cc
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Length
2017 mm
Length
2029 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Length
2025 mm
Length
2050 mm
Length
-
Length
2035 mm
Length
2020 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
|Currently viewing
|Pulsar NS160 vs Xtreme 160R 4V
|Pulsar NS160 vs Hornet 2.0
|Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160
|Pulsar NS160 vs R15S
|Pulsar NS160 vs Gixxer SF
|Pulsar NS160 vs Apache RTR 200 4V
|Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N250
|Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar 220 F
|Pulsar NS160 vs FZ-X
Popular Bajaj Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price