Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z on road price in Surendranagar starts from Rs. 2.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z on road price in Surendranagar starts from Rs. 2.05 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z dealers and showrooms in Surendranagar for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z on road price breakup in Surendranagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 V2 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Surendranagar, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Surendranagar and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Surendranagar. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z STD ₹ 2.05 Lakhs