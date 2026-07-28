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Avore EX2 Front Left View
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Avore EX2 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.55 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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EX2 STD

EX2 STD Prices

The EX2 STD, is priced at ₹1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

EX2 STD Range

The EX2 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

EX2 STD Colours

The EX2 STD is available in 6 colour options: Meteor Blue Dt, Meteor Red Dt, Onyx Black Dt, Starlit Blue Dt, Starlit Red Dt, Stellar Black Dt.

EX2 STD Battery & Range

EX2 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the EX2 STD include the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs and the Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 priced between ₹1.51 Lakhs - 1.7 Lakhs.

EX2 STD Specs & Features

The EX2 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Pass Beam Switch, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Daytime Running Lamps and Hazard Light Switch.

Avore EX2 STD Price

EX2 STD

₹1.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,45,999
Insurance
8,866
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,54,865
EMI@3,329/mo
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Avore EX2 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
255 km
Max Speed
100 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
7.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
5 Years
Battery Capacity
5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco,City,Sports,Reverse
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
WiFi,Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Single

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes
Avore EX2 STD EMI
EMI2,996 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,39,378
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,39,378
Interest Amount
40,369
Payable Amount
1,79,747

Avore EX2 other Variants

EX2 S

₹1.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,69,999
Insurance
9,294
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,79,293
EMI@3,854/mo
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Avore EX2 Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
EX2vsFerrato Disruptor
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2

1.51 - 1.7 Lakhs
EX2vsKM 4000 Mark 2
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
EX2vsEX1
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
EX2vsEvolve Z
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Revolt Motors RV400

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EX2vsRV400
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
EX2vsRV400 BRZ

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