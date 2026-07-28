The EX2 STD, is priced at ₹1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The EX2 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The EX2 STD is available in 6 colour options: Meteor Blue Dt, Meteor Red Dt, Onyx Black Dt, Starlit Blue Dt, Starlit Red Dt, Stellar Black Dt.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the EX2 STD include the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs and the Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 priced between ₹1.51 Lakhs - 1.7 Lakhs.
The EX2 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Pass Beam Switch, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Daytime Running Lamps and Hazard Light Switch.