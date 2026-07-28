The EX2 S, is priced at ₹1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The EX2 S offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The EX2 S is available in 6 colour options: Meteor Blue Dt, Meteor Red Dt, Onyx Black Dt, Starlit Blue Dt, Starlit Red Dt, Stellar Black Dt.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the EX2 S include the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs and the Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 priced between ₹1.51 Lakhs - 1.7 Lakhs.
The EX2 S has Low Battery Indicator, Internet Connectivity, Pass Beam Switch, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch and Daytime Running Lamps.