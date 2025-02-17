What is the on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 in Sangli? The on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Sangli is Rs. 4.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Sangli? The RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Sangli amount to Rs. 30,141, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Sangli? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Sangli is Rs. 9,062.