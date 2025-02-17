What is the on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 in Ranchi? The on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Ranchi is Rs. 4.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Ranchi? The RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Ranchi amount to Rs. 30,141, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Ranchi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Ranchi is Rs. 9,062.