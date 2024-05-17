Launched in May 2018
Category Average: 29.82 kmph
Reo: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 72.0 km
Reo: 75.0 km
Category Average: 5.82 hrs
Reo: 5.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.65 kwh
Reo: 1.3 - 1.44 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|250 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.3-1.44 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|70-80 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-6 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
Ampere Reo
₹40,699*
₹49,500*
₹48,174*
₹49,990*
₹35,999*
₹51,115*
₹45,000*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
8-9 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Range
60 km
Range
70-75 km
Range
60 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
150 km
Range
60 km
Range
65 km
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
1.25 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
188 W
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
