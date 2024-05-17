ReoPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Ampere Reo
AMPERE Reo

Launched in May 2018

₹40,699 - 56,190**Ex-showroom price
Reo Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 29.82 kmph

Reo: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 72.0 km

Reo: 75.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.82 hrs

Reo: 5.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.65 kwh

Reo: 1.3 - 1.44 kwh

Ampere Reo Latest Update

Ampere Reo Variants
Ampere Reo price starts at ₹ 40,699 and goes up to ₹ 56,190 (Ex-showroom).
4 Variants Available
Reo LA₹40,699*
95 kmph
55 km/charge
Motor IP Rating: IP 64
Battery Capacity: 48 V, 27 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Reo Plus LA₹42,490*
25 Kmph
55 km/charge
Battery Capacity: 48 V, 27 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Reo Li₹53,799*
25 kmph
60 km/charge
Motor IP Rating: IP 64
Battery Capacity: 48 V, 24 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Reo Plus LI₹56,190*
25 Kmph
60 km/charge
Motor IP Rating: IP 64
Battery Capacity: 48 V, 24 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ampere Reo Images

16 images
Ampere Reo Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.3-1.44 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range70-80 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-6 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
Ampere Reo comparison with similar bikes

Ampere Reo
Zelio Little Gracy
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA
Tunwal Sport 63
Komaki Xone
YUKIE Shiga
Avon E Mate 306
₹40,699*
₹49,500*
₹48,174*
₹49,990*
₹35,999*
₹51,115*
₹45,000*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
8-9 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Range
60 km
Range
70-75 km
Range
60 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
150 km
Range
60 km
Range
65 km
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
1.25 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
188 W
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Currently viewingReo vs Little GracyReo vs eSpa LAReo vs Sport 63Reo vs XoneReo vs ShigaReo vs E Mate 306
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Ampere Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Jai Shree Shyam Automobiles, Najafgarh
Plot No.-2 Kh.No.10/1. Ground Floor, Delhi 110043
+91 - 9650362176
Singhsons Lohia, Pitampura
20-A, Near Shiva Market,Delhi 110034
+91 - 8368058413
Popular Ampere Bikes

Ampere Reo EMI

Select Variant:
LA
95 kmph | 55 km/charge
₹ 40,699*
LA
95 kmph | 55 km/charge
₹40,699*
Plus LA
25 Kmph | 55 km/charge
₹42,490*
Li
25 kmph | 60 km/charge
₹53,799*
Plus LI
25 Kmph | 60 km/charge
₹56,190*
EMI ₹677.84/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
