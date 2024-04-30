HT Auto
HomeNew BikesAmpereNexusOn Road Price in Rohtak

Ampere Nexus On Road Price in Rohtak

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Ampere Nexus Front Left View
1/20
Ampere Nexus Front Right View
2/20
Ampere Nexus Left View
3/20
Ampere Nexus Rear Left View
4/20
Ampere Nexus Seat View
5/20
Ampere Nexus Speedometer View
View all Images
6/20
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Rohtak
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Nexus Price in Rohtak

Ampere Nexus on road price in Rohtak starts from Rs. 1.14 Lakhs. The on road price for Ampere Nexus top variant goes up to Rs. 1.24 Lakhs in Rohtak. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ampere Nexus EX₹ 1.14 Lakhs
Ampere Nexus ST₹ 1.24 Lakhs
...Read More

Ampere Nexus Variant Wise Price List in Rohtak

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
EX
₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
93 Kmph
136 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,900
Insurance
4,249
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Rohtak)
1,14,149
EMI@2,454/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
ST
₹1.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
93 Kmph
136 Km
View breakup

Ampere Nexus Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Flex Price in Rohtak
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Rizta Price in Rohtak
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Onwards
Check Everve EF1 details
View similar Bikes
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
iQube Electric Price in Rohtak
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
450x Price in Rohtak
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Chetak Price in Rohtak

Popular Ampere Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Ampere Bikes

    Ampere Nexus News

    The Ampere Nexus is the brand's new flagship offering that packs a 4 kW PMS motor, connected features and an LFP battery with a 136 km range
    Ampere Nexus e-scooter launched in India at 1.10 lakh, offers 136 km range
    30 Apr 2024
    The new trademarked names - Ampere Aspirus and Nexus - could be used for the brand's upcoming NXG-based electric scooter
    Ampere trademarks Aspirus and Nexus names. New e-scooters incoming?
    9 Mar 2024
    Hero Splendor Plus is offered in nine colour options.&nbsp;
    Hero Splendor Plus now available in new Silver Nexus Blue colour scheme
    20 Sept 2022
    The upcoming Ampere electric scooter will go big on tech and performance when compared to the offerings from the company
    Ampere to launch its new flagship electric scooter today. Here’s what to expect
    30 Apr 2024
    From Ather, Ultraviolette to Ampere and BMW, the two-wheeler space will have a versatile lineup of products arriving in April 2024
    Ather Rizta to BMW R 1300 GS: Two-wheeler launches to watch out for in April 2024
    29 Mar 2024
    View all
     Ampere Nexus News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    1.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    61,999
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 250NK

    CFMoto 250NK

    1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details