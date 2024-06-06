Greaves Electric Mobility begins deliveries of new Ampere Nexus electric scooter

Greaves Electric Mobility, the electric mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, has commenced the deliveries of its new Ampere Nexus electric scooter. The Nexus was launched in April this year with a price tag starting at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and the first set of e-scooters were handed over to customers on the occasion of Ampere’s 16th anniversary, coinciding with the World Environment Day on June 5. Deliveries have commenced in Bengaluru for now.

Ampere’s new Nexus has been completed designed and developed in India. The company has begun the delivery in phases and will continue throughout June. The company commenced bookings at ₹9,999 last month. However, the manufacturer has not revealed the number of bookings received by the company.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Ampere Nexus 3 kWh 3 kWh 136 km 136 km ₹ 1.10 - 1.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers TVS iQube 82 kmph 82 kmph ₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ather Energy 450x 3.7 kWh 3.7 kWh 150 km 150 km ₹ 1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING BGauss RUV350 ₹ 1.20 Lakhs View Details Bajaj Chetak 3.2 kWh 3.2 kWh 126 km 126 km ₹ 1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Vida V1 3.94 kWh 3.94 kWh 110 km 110 km ₹ 97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs Compare View Offers

(also read: Ampere Nexus e-scooter launched in India at ₹1.10 lakh, offers 136 km range

The Ampere Nexus packs a 5.3 bhp PMS electric motor while the 3 kWh battery promises a range of 136 km on a single charge

Speaking about commencing deliveries, K. Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director & CEO - Greaves Electric Mobility, said, "Celebrating our 16th anniversary with the commencement of Ampere Nexus deliveries represents a significant milestone in our unwavering commitment to sustainable transportation. This occasion transcends the mere delivery of a high-performance electric scooter; it symbolises our resolute commitment to fostering a greener, more sustainable future."

Ampere Nexus: Specifications

The Ampere Nexus is the brand’s first high-performance scooter and was showcased as a concept at the 2023 Auto Expo. The e-scooter packs a 3 kWh LFP battery pack with a range of 136 km (claimed) on a single charge. The battery can be charged in 3 hours and 22 minutes, the company says. Power the rear wheel is a mid-mounted PMS motor belting out 3.3 kW (4.42 bhp) and a peak output of 4 kW (5.3 bhp). The Ampere Nexus gets four riding modes and has a top speed of 93 kmph with a grade-ability of 16 degrees.

Ampere Nexus: Features

The electric scooter has LED lighting, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7-inch TFT touchscreen dashboard with an in-house-developed Nex.IO user interface. The Ampere Nexus is offered in four colours - Zanskar Aqua, Indian Red, Lunar White, and Steel Grey. The model is available in two variants - Standard and ST.

The Ampere Nexus e-scooter takes on the segment's Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450S, and the like.

First Published Date: