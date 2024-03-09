Ampere Nexus on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.14 Lakhs.
The on road price for Ampere Nexus top variant goes up to Rs. 1.24 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Ampere Nexus EX and the most priced model is Ampere Nexus ST.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Nexus dealers and showrooms in Navi Mumbai for best offers.
Ampere Nexus on road price breakup in Navi Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Nexus is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Navi Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Nexus EX ₹ 1.14 Lakhs Ampere Nexus ST ₹ 1.24 Lakhs
