Bajaj two-wheeler exports grow 4% YoY, domestic numbers see a decline of 13%

Bajaj Auto recently posted the sales report for the month of April 2025. The bikemaker achieved a total sales figure of 3,17,937 units in the period. Comparing it to the 3,41,789 units sold in April 2024 showcases a 7 per cent slump. The export numbers showcased growth, going up 4 per cent from 1,24,839 units in April 2024 to 1,29,322 units exported in April 2025.

Domestic sales numbers for Bajaj two-wheelers follow the market trends, declining by a significant 13 per cent. The numbers stood at 1,88,615 vehicles sold in April 2025, in comparison, this figure stood at 2,16,950 units in the same period of 2024.

March 2025 YTD sales

The YTD numbers for the bikemaker showcased a growth of 7 per cent in the March 2025 sales reports. The manufacturer exported 16,74,060 units in the April-March 2025 period against 14,77,338 units in April-March 2024, a 33 per cent change. Domestically, the manufacturer sold 23,08,249 units in April-March 2025 as opposed to 22,50,585 units in April-March 2024.

Bajaj Chetak 3503 launched

Bajaj recently also launched a new, most affordable variant of its Chetak electric scooter starting at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter retains the same mechanicals and 3.5 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 155 km on a single charge. The feature list is reduced on this variant as compared to that on other variants. It packs a basic LCD digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and gets a longer charging time of 3 hours and 25 minutes (0-80 per cent), as compared to 3 hours on the Chetak 3501.

The new Bajaj Chetak 3503 will rival against the Ola S1 X+, TVS iQube 3.4, Ather Rizta S, Ampere Nexus and other offerings alike of the segment. The Chetak continues to be one of the top sellers in the Indian electric scooter space and this newest variant is expected to help it secure stronger numbers for the model.

