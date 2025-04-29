Bajaj Chetak 3503 launched at 1.10 lakh. Becomes most affordable 35 Series variant

Bajaj Auto has launched the most accessible variant in the new Chetak 35 Series with the new Chetak 3503. The Bajaj Chetak 3503 is priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it about ₹12,000 cheaper than the Chetak 3502 ( ₹1.22 lakh) and ₹20,000 more affordable than the Chetak 3501 ( ₹1.30 lakh). The new offering is the most accessible variant in the 35 Series and misses out on a few features in the process to keep the entry price low.

Bajaj Chetak 3503 launched

The new Bajaj Chetak 3503 retains the same mechanicals and battery pack as the other variants. This includes the 3.5 kWh battery with a claimed range of 155 km on a single charge. It also gets the bigger 35-litre under-seat storage space, making it equally practical. However, the top speed is restricted to 63 kmph, which makes it significantly slower than the other trims on offer.

The Bajaj Chetak 3503 misses out on sequential turn indicators, a front disc brake, and a fancier digital console. It's also about ₹ 10,000 more expensive than the Chetak 2903

Bajaj Chetak 3503 Features

The feature list is skimpier on the Chetak 3503 than on other variants. The model packs a basic LCD digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and gets a longer charging time of 3 hours and 25 minutes (0-80 per cent), as compared to 3 hours on the Chetak 3501. It also misses out on sequential turn indicators and a front disc brake. You continue to get two riding modes - Eco and Sport, hill-hold assist, and a full metal body. The Chetak 3503 is available in four colours - Indigo Blue, Brooklyn Black, Cyber White, and Matt Grey.

Bajaj Chetak 3503 vs Chetak 2903

The new Bajaj Chetak 3503 is listed on the brand’s website, and deliveries should commence soon. This could mean the Chetak 2903 with the 2.9 kWh battery pack and 123 km of range could be phased out in the coming months. The model continues to be the most accessible version of the Chetak and is priced at ₹98,498 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Chetak 3503 Rivals

The new Bajaj Chetak 3503 will compete against the Ola S1 X+, TVS iQube 3.4, Ather Rizta S, Ampere Nexus and the like in the segment. The Chetak continues to be one of the top sellers in the Indian e-scooter space, and the latest variant will only help secure stronger numbers for the model.

