Bajaj Auto March sales highlight slow growth. Check details

Bajaj Auto recently posted its sales numbers for the month of March 2025, showing a 1 per cent growth in two-wheeler export sales. The numbers highlight a slow growth pattern for the two-wheeler manufacturer in terms of YoY (year-on-year) exports. However, there is minimal change in terms of the domestic numbers in March 2025 when compared to the March 2024 figures.

Bajaj Auto exported 1,32,073 two-wheeler units in the month of March 2025. This number grew from 1,30,881 units from March 2024. However, domestic two-wheeler sales saw a negligible increase, going up from 1,83,004 units in March 2024 to 1,32,073 units in March 2025. The manufacturer also mentioned that these numbers include sales of Bajaj Auto Technology Limited, which was earlier known as Chetak Technology Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited.

However, the year-to-date (YTD) numbers for the bikemaker showcase a growth of 7 per cent. The manufacturer exported 16,74,060 units in the April-March 2025 period against 14,77,338 units in April-March 2024, a 33 per cent change. Domestically, the manufacturer sold 23,08,249 units in April-March 2025 as opposed to 22,50,585 units in April-March 2024.

Also Read : Bajaj has sold 2 crore Pulsars in over 50 countries. Here's how long it took them

Bajaj announces discounts on Pulsars

'Recently, Bajaj also announced that it reached the 2 crore global sales milestone for its Pulsar series. The manufacturer also announced multiple discounts for various Pulsar models in its portfolio to celebrate the occasion.

The Pulsar 125 Neon is now available at ₹84,493 with a discount of ₹1,184, while the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre variant is priced at ₹91,610 after a ₹2,000 reduction. The Pulsar 150 Single Disc model now costs ₹1,12,838 and the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc variant is priced at ₹1,19,923, both benefiting from a ₹3,000 discount. The N160 USD is now available at ₹1,36,992 after a ₹5,811 price cut.

Also Read : 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts arriving at dealerships. Here's what's new

In addition to these discounts, Bajaj has also introduced revised pricing for some models. The NS125 Base variant is now priced at ₹99,994, while the NS125 ABS costs ₹1,06,739. The N160 TD Single Seat model is now available for ₹1,22,722. Buyers in Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal can also avail of ₹7,379 in savings on the Pulsar 220F.

