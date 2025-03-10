Maserati MC20 Folgore, the electric supercar axed. Here's why

Maserati was planning to introduce an all-electric avatar of the MC20 supercar, since the internal combustion engine powered model debuted in 2020. Five years down the road, the MC20 Folgore electric supercar was expected to launch in 2025. However, with the rapidly evolving global electric car market, the Italian luxury car brand has decided to pull the plug on MC20 Folgore.

According to the revised product strategy, Maserati MC20 will forego its Folgore version, British automotive publication Autocar UK has reported. The OEM has stated that market studies for the super sports car segment and especially for MC20 customers have revealed that they are keen on driving ICE models like the Maserati Nettuno V6, which incorporates F1-derived technologies, but are not ready to switch to BEVs for the foreseeable future. “In light of this, Maserati is currently managing the manufacturing ramp-up of the GT2 Stradale version of the MC20 in Modena, which will be available to North American customers this summer, but has decided to discontinue the MC20 BEV Project due to a perceived lack of commercial interest," the automaker reportedly stated.

Why Maserati MC20 Folgore will not see the light

Maserati sales haven't been great in recent past. The Italian carmaker sold just 11,300 cars in total last year, which marked a year-over-year drop of 57 per cent. In comparison, Italian sportscar manufacturer Ferrari raked up more global sales despite having a more expensive product portfolio. In such a situation, the OEM wants to streamline its product and financial operations.

Maserati currently sells electric versions of the Grecale, GranTurismo, and GranCabrio, which come wearing Folgore badges. However, the same numbers of these EVs are not impressive. Fuelling further concerns is the decline of electric cars around the world. Amidst this, Maserati doesn't want to take a risk with MC20 Folgore. Instead, the automaker wants to continue with the ICE powered MC20, which at least brings some numbers for the OEM.

Hinting to that, the automaker has stated that Maserati is navigating an important phase in its journey. “While 2024 brought challenges, these results also reflect an industry-wide transformation rather than a lack of strength in Maserati’s DNA. As the luxury and automotive sectors evolve, Maserati is taking thoughtful steps to reinforce its future," the brand reportedly said.

