Honda Activa e starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries to start soon

Honda Activa e has started reaching dealerships so the deliveries of the new electric scooter should start pretty soon. The brand is currently accepting bookings for Activa e in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. Honda launched the Activa e at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Who are the rivals of the Honda Activa e?

The Honda electric scooter enters a vibrant market that includes competitors such as the TVS iQube, Vida V1, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Pro, Simple One, Ampere Nexus, among others.

What are the specifications of the Honda Activa e?

The Honda Activa e: is equipped with a 6 kW (8 bhp) PMS motor that delivers a peak torque of 22 Nm. Its dual 1.5 kWh battery packs are capable of providing a range of 102 km (as certified by IDC) on a single charge.

What are the features of the Honda Activa e?

The Honda Activa e: is equipped with a TFT digital instrument console that offers Bluetooth connectivity. This model also includes music controls, call and SMS notifications, and navigation capabilities. Additionally, it features three riding modes: Standard, Sport, and ECON. The ECON mode is designed to optimize range, while the Sport mode focuses on delivering a more dynamic performance.

How does the swappable batteries of Honda Activa e work?

The Honda Activa E is equipped with two interchangeable batteries, which significantly enhances the convenience of charging. Honda intends to set up charging stations in various regions to facilitate effortless battery exchanges. Currently, there are more than 85 battery swapping stations in Bengaluru, with at least one station available within a 5 km radius. The company is also preparing to expand its network to include more locations in Delhi and Mumbai.

Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited (HEID) currently manages 84 swapping stations across Bengaluru and has plans for further expansion. Since November 2021, HEID has been running a pilot program in Bengaluru focused on swappable charging stations for electric three-wheelers. This initiative will now be broadened to encompass the Activa e: and other upcoming electric scooters from Honda. It is noteworthy that the Activa e: will exclusively use batteries provided by HEID.

