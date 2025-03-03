HT Auto
Suzuki e-Access could launch during festive season this year

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2025, 09:12 AM
  • Suzuki e Access will compete with rivals like Honda Activa e, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Bajaj Chetak and the Ola S1 among others.
Suzuki e Access
The Suzuki e Access was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025.
Suzuki e Access
The Suzuki e Access was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025.

Suzuki e Access broke its cover earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2025, which paved the way for the Japanese two-wheeler giant's entry into the bulging electric two-wheeler market in India. Suzuki received a mixed reaction with this electric scooter at the event. Interestingly, this was showcased at the same time when Honda Activa e, another much-awaited electric scooter in the country, was also premiered.

The Honda Activa e has already started reaching dealerships ahead of its nearing launch. On the other hand, the Suzuki e Access is expected to launch sometime during the 2025 festive season. The two-wheeler manufacturer may launch it between August and September this year.

Suzuki e Access: Key rivals

Suzuki e Access will be the first-ever electric two-wheeler in India from the Japanese auto company. Upon launch, it will compete with Honda Activa e, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Bajaj Chetak and the Ola S1 among others.

Suzuki e Access: Everything we know

The Suzuki e Access, as it was displayed at the Auto Expo 2025, doesn't come with extraordinary styling. Available in three different colour options, the electric scooter gets a fully digital instrument cluster. It also gets LED headlamp, LED daytime running lights and LED taillight.

The scooter promises to run at a top speed of 71 kmph. Powered by a 3.07 kWh fixed LFP battery pack, the Suzuki e-Access promises up to 95 kilometres of range on a full charge. The battery pack is paired with a 4.1 kW electric motor that churns out 15 Nm of maximum torque. The e Access claims to take close to five hours to charge the battery from 0-80 per cent.

For suspension duty, Suzuki e Access gets telescopic front forks and a rear swing-arm. Braking duty is done by a front disc brake and a rear drum unit.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2025, 09:12 AM IST
