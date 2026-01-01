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VinFast Limo Green electric 7-seater

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
23.93 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Limo Green electric 7-seater

Limo Green electric 7-seater Prices

The Limo Green electric 7-seater, featuring a 60.13 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 512 km, is priced at ₹23.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Limo Green electric 7-seater Range

The Limo Green electric 7-seater delivers a claimed single-charge range of 512 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Limo Green electric 7-seater Colours

The Limo Green electric 7-seater is available in 4 colour options: Jet Black, Solar Ruby, Desat Silver, Infinity Blanc.

Limo Green electric 7-seater Battery & Range

The Limo Green electric 7-seater is powered by a 60.13 kWh battery pack that allows for 512 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 30 Minutes. The motor delivers 280 Nm of torque.

Limo Green electric 7-seater vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Limo Green electric 7-seater include the MG Hector Tomahawk EV priced between ₹19.49 Lakhs - 23.49 Lakhs and the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹20.65 Lakhs - 30.9 Lakhs.

Limo Green electric 7-seater Specs & Features

The Limo Green electric 7-seater has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Speed Sensing Door Lock, One Touch -Down, Follow me home headlamps, Check Vehicle Status via App, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App, Vehicle Tracking Via App and Air Conditioner.

VinFast Limo Green electric 7-seater Price

Limo Green electric 7-seater

₹23.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,99,000
Insurance
93,109
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,92,609
EMI@51,426/mo
Add to Compare
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VinFast Limo Green electric 7-seater Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
60.13 kWh
Driving Range
512 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201.15 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Charging Time
30 Minutes
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
140 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 m
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
235/55 R18
Wheels
Steel with Cover
Steering Type
Tilt & Telescopic Electric
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link suspension
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
235/55 R18

Capacity

Bootspace
126 Litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
4

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
4740 mm
Wheelbase
2840 mm
Height
1729 mm
Width
1872 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Height & Reach
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Drive Modes Names
Eco & Normal
Drive Modes Count
2
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Gear Indicator
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear (All Window)
Adjustable ORVM
Power Adjustment
One Touch -Down
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
200000
Battery Warranty (Years)
10 years

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Speakers
4 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
USB Compatibility
Front & Rear
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes

Safety

Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag)
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Rear Seat
60:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Adjustable
VinFast Limo Green electric 7-seater EMI
EMI46,284 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
21,53,348
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
21,53,348
Interest Amount
6,23,683
Payable Amount
27,77,031

VinFast Limo Green Alternatives

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