The Limo Green electric 7-seater, featuring a 60.13 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 512 km, is priced at ₹23.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Limo Green electric 7-seater delivers a claimed single-charge range of 512 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Limo Green electric 7-seater is available in 4 colour options: Jet Black, Solar Ruby, Desat Silver, Infinity Blanc.
The Limo Green electric 7-seater is powered by a 60.13 kWh battery pack that allows for 512 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 30 Minutes. The motor delivers 280 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Limo Green electric 7-seater include the MG Hector Tomahawk EV priced between ₹19.49 Lakhs - 23.49 Lakhs and the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹20.65 Lakhs - 30.9 Lakhs.
The Limo Green electric 7-seater has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Speed Sensing Door Lock, One Touch -Down, Follow me home headlamps, Check Vehicle Status via App, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App, Vehicle Tracking Via App and Air Conditioner.