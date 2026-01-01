|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|23.80 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Glanza S Petrol Manual, equipped with a Z Series Engine and Manual, is listed at ₹8.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Glanza deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 23.80 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Glanza S Petrol Manual is available in 7 colour options: Bluish Black, Digital Teal Green, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Insta Blue, Sportin Red, Cafe White.
The Glanza S Petrol Manual is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 81.8 bhp@5700rpm and 112.4 Nm@4500rpm of torque.
In the Glanza's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Dzire priced between ₹6.31 Lakhs - 9.54 Lakhs or the Tata Aeris priced between ₹5.29 Lakhs - 9.74 Lakhs.
The Glanza S Petrol Manual has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Front AC.