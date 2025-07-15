In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Glanza Comparison