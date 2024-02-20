What is the on-road price of Tata Punch in Latur? In Latur, the on-road price of the Tata Punch Pure MT is Rs 6,48,551.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Punch in Latur? The Tata Punch Pure MT will have RTO charges of Rs 65,390 in Latur.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Punch in Latur? In Latur, the insurance charges for the Tata Punch Pure MT will be Rs 33,661.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Punch in Latur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Tata Punch in Latur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,49,000, RTO - Rs. 65,390, Insurance - Rs. 33,661, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Tata Punch in ##cityName## as Rs. 6,48,551 .

What is the on-road price of Tata Punch Top Model? The top model of the Tata Punch is the Tata Creative iRA Pack AMT, which costs Rs. 7,51,671 on the road in Latur.

What is the on road price of Tata Punch? The on-road price of Tata Punch in Latur starts at Rs. 6,48,551 and goes upto Rs. 7,51,671. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.