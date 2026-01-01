|Engine
|1497 cc
|Mileage
|23.23 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Nexon Pure Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT, equipped with a 1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Nexon deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 23.23 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Nexon Pure Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT is available in 7 colour options: Creative Ocean, Flame Red, Calgary White, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Fearless Purple.
The Nexon Pure Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Nexon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced between ₹7.37 Lakhs - 14.55 Lakhs.
The Nexon Pure Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Gear Indicator.