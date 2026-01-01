hamburger icon
Tata Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT

4 out of 5
14.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Nexon Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Mileage24.08 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT

Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Prices

The Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT, equipped with a 1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq Engine and Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹14.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Mileage

All variants of the Nexon deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.08 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Colours

The Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT is available in 7 colour options: Creative Ocean, Flame Red, Calgary White, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Fearless Purple.

Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Engine and Transmission

The Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.

Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Nexon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced between ₹7.37 Lakhs - 14.55 Lakhs.

Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Specs & Features

The Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Rear Wiper, Automatic Head Lamps, Voice Command, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Average Speed.

Tata Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Price

Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT

₹14.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,07,090
RTO
1,62,886
Insurance
58,447
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,28,923
EMI@30,713/mo
Tata Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
24.08 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
208 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm
Height
1620 mm
Width
1804 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
382 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips(Electronic)
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Optional
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.24 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Tata Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT EMI
EMI27,642 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,86,030
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,86,030
Interest Amount
3,72,478
Payable Amount
16,58,508

Tata Nexon other Variants

Nexon Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT

₹8.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,31,890
RTO
60,232
Insurance
40,958
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,33,580
EMI@17,917/mo
Nexon Smart Plus 1.2 Petrol 5MT

₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,990
RTO
64,999
Insurance
43,465
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,08,954
EMI@19,537/mo
Nexon Smart Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 5MT

₹9.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,29,990
RTO
70,099
Insurance
44,569
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,45,158
EMI@20,315/mo
Nexon Smart Plus 1.2 Petrol 6AMT

₹9.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,78,290
RTO
73,480
Insurance
46,346
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,98,616
EMI@21,464/mo
Nexon Pure Plus 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹10.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,87,390
RTO
74,117
Insurance
46,681
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,08,688
EMI@21,681/mo
Nexon Smart Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹10.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,00,890
RTO
90,828
Insurance
47,178
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,39,396
EMI@22,341/mo
Nexon Pure Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹10.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,14,890
RTO
76,042
Insurance
47,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,39,125
EMI@22,335/mo
Nexon Smart Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹10.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,27,890
RTO
93,190
Insurance
48,172
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,69,752
EMI@22,993/mo
Nexon Pure Plus 1.2 Petrol 6AMT

₹10.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,51,390
RTO
78,597
Insurance
49,037
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,79,524
EMI@23,203/mo
Nexon Pure Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6AMT

₹11.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,78,890
RTO
80,522
Insurance
50,049
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,09,961
EMI@23,857/mo
Nexon Pure Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹11.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,90,990
RTO
98,712
Insurance
50,494
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,40,696
EMI@24,518/mo
Nexon Creative 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,990
RTO
81,999
Insurance
50,825
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,33,314
EMI@24,359/mo
Nexon Pure Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹12.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,17,990
RTO
1,39,249
Insurance
51,488
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,09,227
EMI@25,991/mo
Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹12.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,33,790
RTO
1,15,379
Insurance
52,069
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,01,738
EMI@25,830/mo
Nexon Pure Plus 1.5 Diesel 6AMT

₹12.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,53,990
RTO
1,43,749
Insurance
52,813
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,51,052
EMI@26,890/mo
Nexon Creative Plus (S) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹12.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,70,390
RTO
1,19,039
Insurance
53,416
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,43,345
EMI@26,724/mo
Nexon Creative 1.2 Petrol 6AMT

₹12.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,70,390
RTO
1,19,039
Insurance
53,416
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,43,345
EMI@26,724/mo
Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.2 6AMT

₹12.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,97,790
RTO
1,21,779
Insurance
54,424
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,74,493
EMI@27,394/mo
Nexon Creative 1.2 Petrol 7DCA

₹12.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,16,090
RTO
1,23,609
Insurance
55,098
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,95,297
EMI@27,841/mo
Nexon Creative 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹13.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,17,090
RTO
1,51,636
Insurance
55,135
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,24,361
EMI@28,466/mo
Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 6MT Dual Tone

₹13.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,25,190
RTO
1,24,519
Insurance
55,433
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,05,642
EMI@28,063/mo
Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.2 6AMT Dark Edition

₹13.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,34,390
RTO
1,25,439
Insurance
55,771
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,16,100
EMI@28,288/mo
Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹13.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,44,090
RTO
1,55,011
Insurance
56,128
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,55,729
EMI@29,140/mo
Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹13.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,61,790
RTO
1,27,550
Insurance
45,051
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,34,891
EMI@28,692/mo
Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dark Edition

₹13.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,80,090
RTO
1,59,511
Insurance
57,453
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,97,554
EMI@30,039/mo
Nexon Creative 1.5 Diesel 6AMT

₹13.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,80,090
RTO
1,59,511
Insurance
57,453
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,97,554
EMI@30,039/mo
Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 6MT Dual Tone

₹13.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,16,690
RTO
1,33,040
Insurance
46,430
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,96,660
EMI@30,020/mo
Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dual Tone

₹14.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,34,190
RTO
1,66,274
Insurance
59,444
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,60,408
EMI@31,390/mo
Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA Dual Tone

₹14.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,34,990
RTO
1,35,499
Insurance
59,474
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,30,463
EMI@30,746/mo
Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹14.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,34,990
RTO
1,35,499
Insurance
59,474
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,30,463
EMI@30,746/mo
Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition

₹14.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,43,190
RTO
1,67,399
Insurance
59,776
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,70,865
EMI@31,615/mo
Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) Red Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹14.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,44,990
RTO
1,36,499
Insurance
59,842
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,41,831
EMI@30,991/mo
Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dark Edition

₹14.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,70,190
RTO
1,70,145
Insurance
47,774
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,88,609
EMI@31,996/mo
Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 7DCA Dark Edition

₹14.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,71,590
RTO
1,39,159
Insurance
60,821
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,72,070
EMI@31,641/mo
Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dual Tone

₹15.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,97,190
RTO
1,74,149
Insurance
61,763
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,33,602
EMI@32,963/mo
Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dual Tone

₹15.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,24,190
RTO
1,77,524
Insurance
62,757
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,64,971
EMI@33,637/mo
Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA Dual Tone

₹15.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,26,490
RTO
1,44,649
Insurance
62,841
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,34,480
EMI@32,982/mo
Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition

₹15.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,33,290
RTO
1,78,661
Insurance
63,091
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,75,542
EMI@33,865/mo
Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dark Edition

₹15.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,42,290
RTO
1,79,786
Insurance
63,423
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,85,999
EMI@34,089/mo
Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 7DCA Dark Edition

₹15.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,44,790
RTO
1,46,479
Insurance
63,515
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,55,284
EMI@33,429/mo
Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Red Dark Edition

₹15.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,52,290
RTO
1,81,036
Insurance
63,791
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,97,617
EMI@34,339/mo
Nexon Fearless Plus A (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA

₹15.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,81,790
RTO
1,50,179
Insurance
64,876
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,97,345
EMI@34,333/mo
Nexon Fearless Plus A (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA Red Dark Edition

₹15.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,81,790
RTO
1,50,179
Insurance
64,876
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,97,345
EMI@34,333/mo
Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dual Tone

₹16.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,87,290
RTO
1,85,411
Insurance
65,079
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,38,280
EMI@35,213/mo
Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition

₹16.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,05,290
RTO
1,87,661
Insurance
65,741
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,59,192
EMI@35,663/mo
Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Red Dark Edition

₹16.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,15,290
RTO
1,88,911
Insurance
66,109
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,70,810
EMI@35,912/mo
