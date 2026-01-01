hamburger icon
Skoda Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG

57.53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Skoda Octavia RS Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG

Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG Prices

The Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG, equipped with a Turbocharged Petrol and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹57.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG Mileage

All variants of the Octavia RS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG Colours

The Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG is available in 5 colour options: Mamba Green, Magic Black, Race Blue, Velvet Red, Candy White.

Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG Engine and Transmission

The Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 261 bhp and 370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm of torque.

Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Octavia RS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A4 priced between ₹46.25 Lakhs - 55.11 Lakhs or the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine priced between ₹46.05 Lakhs - 48.55 Lakhs.

Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG Specs & Features

The Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG has Ambient Interior Lighting.

Skoda Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG Price

Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG

₹57.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,99,000
RTO
5,28,900
Insurance
2,24,226
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
57,52,626
EMI@1,23,646/mo
Skoda Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Turbocharged Petrol
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.4 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
261 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver (125/70R18)
Front Tyres
225 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabilizer
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with one longitudinal and three transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
225 / 40 R19

Capacity

Bootspace
600-1555 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4709 mm
Wheelbase
2677 mm
Height
1457 mm
Kerb Weight
1528 kg
Width
1829 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)

Instrumentation

Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Touch Screen Size
12.9 inch

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, Front Centre)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)
Skoda Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG EMI
EMI1,11,282 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
51,77,363
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
51,77,363
Interest Amount
14,99,540
Payable Amount
66,76,903

