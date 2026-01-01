|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG, equipped with a Turbocharged Petrol and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹57.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Octavia RS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG is available in 5 colour options: Mamba Green, Magic Black, Race Blue, Velvet Red, Candy White.
The Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 261 bhp and 370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Octavia RS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A4 priced between ₹46.25 Lakhs - 55.11 Lakhs or the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine priced between ₹46.05 Lakhs - 48.55 Lakhs.
The Octavia RS 2.0 TSI DSG has Ambient Interior Lighting.