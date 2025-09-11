Skoda Octavia RS Specifications

Skoda Octavia RS comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Octavia RS measures 4,709 mm in length, 1,829 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,677 mm. A five-seat model, Skoda Octavia RS sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Skoda Octavia RS price starts at ₹ 49.99 Lakhs .
₹49.99 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
