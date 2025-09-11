hamburger icon
Skoda Octavia RS Front Left Side
Skoda Octavia RS Front Left View
Skoda Octavia RS Grille
Skoda Octavia RS Headlight
Skoda Octavia RS Side Mirror Body
Skoda Octavia RS Door Handle
Skoda Octavia RS Specifications

Skoda Octavia RS is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 49,99,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1984 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
49.99 Lakhs*
Skoda Octavia RS Specs

Skoda Octavia RS comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Octavia RS measures 4,709 mm in length, 1,829 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,677 mm. A ...Read More

Skoda Octavia RS Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
2.0 TSI DSG
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Turbocharged Petrol
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.4 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
261 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver (125/70R18)
Front Tyres
225 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabilizer
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with one longitudinal and three transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
225 / 40 R19

Capacity

Bootspace
600-1555 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4709 mm
Wheelbase
2677 mm
Height
1457 mm
Kerb Weight
1528 kg
Width
1829 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)

Instrumentation

Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Touch Screen Size
12.9 inch

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, Front Centre)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)

Skoda Octavia RS Variants & Price List

Skoda Octavia RS price starts at ₹ 49.99 Lakhs .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
49.99 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

