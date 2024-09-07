Skoda Kushaq on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 13.31 Lakhs.
The on road price for Skoda Kushaq top variant goes up to Rs. 17.28 Lakhs in Mangalore.
Skoda Kushaq comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine
Skoda Kushaq on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 13.31 Lakhs.
The on road price for Skoda Kushaq top variant goes up to Rs. 17.28 Lakhs in Mangalore.
Skoda Kushaq comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine options.
The lowest price model is Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT and the most priced model is Skoda Kushaq Signature 1.0L TSI MT.
The Skoda Kushaq on road price in Mangalore for 999 cc to 1498 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 13.31 - 17.28 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Skoda Kushaq dealers and showrooms in Mangalore for best offers.
Skoda Kushaq on road price breakup in Mangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Skoda Kushaq is mainly compared to Mahindra Thar ROXX which starts at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs in Mangalore, Tata Nexon which starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Mangalore and Haval H6 starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Mangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT ₹ 13.31 Lakhs Skoda Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI ₹ 15.72 Lakhs Skoda Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI AT ₹ 16.44 Lakhs Skoda Kushaq Signature 1.0L TSI MT ₹ 17.28 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price