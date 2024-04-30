HT Auto
Skoda Kushaq On Road Price in Kota

4 out of 5
Skoda Kushaq Front Right Side
1/14
Skoda Kushaq Front Left Side
2/14
Skoda Kushaq Side View Left
3/14
Skoda Kushaq Front View
4/14
Skoda Kushaq Rear View
5/14
Skoda Kushaq Top View
6/14
4 out of 5
12.06 - 20.4 Lakhs*
Kota
Kushaq Price in Kota

Skoda Kushaq on road price in Kota starts from Rs. 12.06 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Kushaq top variant goes up to Rs. 16.26 Lakhs in Kota. Skoda Kushaq comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Skoda Kushaq Active 1.0 TSI MT₹ 12.06 Lakhs
Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.0L TSI MT₹ 14.67 Lakhs
Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.0L TSI AT₹ 16.26 Lakhs
Skoda Kushaq Variant Wise Price List in Kota

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Active 1.0 TSI MT
₹12.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,999
RTO
1,10,213
Insurance
45,028
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kota
12,05,740
EMI@25,916/mo
Ambition 1.0L TSI MT
₹14.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ambition 1.0L TSI AT
₹16.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Skoda Kushaq News

Skoda Kushaq shares is underpinnings with the Volkswagen Taigun.
Skoda to offer 6 airbags as standard with Slavia and Kushaq
30 Apr 2024
The Kushaq Explorer Edition gets several cosmetic changes to the exterior as well as the interior.
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition showcased. Check what's different
28 Feb 2024
Skoda Auto has announced to have produced 52,000 vehicles in India. Moreover, India will act as an export hub for the company's operations in Vietnam.
Skoda Kushaq and Slavia CKD kits to be exported from India. Check details
24 Jan 2024
Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) has helped the Czech carmaker to clock one lakh sales in the last two years.
Skoda Kushaq SUV, Slavia sedan prices hiked, to cost up to 1 lakh more
5 Jan 2024
The Kushaq and Slavia helped Skoda to hit 1 lakh sales in just two years, which the company previously took six years to reach.
Skoda hits sales milestone of 1 lakh cars in 2 years, driven by Slavia & Kushaq
4 Jan 2024
Skoda Kushaq Videos

Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
28 Feb 2024
Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
14 Oct 2022
2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV will take on Skoda Kushaq among rivals in the compact SUV segment.
Taigun vs Kushaq: Rivalry aside, Volkswagen wants Skoda to succeed too
27 Sept 2021
Skoda Slavia has been showcased by the Czech carmaker ahead of its global debut next month.
Watch: Skoda Slavia in action ahead of official debut
27 Oct 2021
Hyundai Alcazar (centre) along with Skoda Octavia and Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun SUVs are primed for launches in India soon.
Hyundai Alcazar to Skoda Kushaq: Five cars to launch in India soon
19 May 2021
Skoda Kushaq FAQs

In Kota, the on-road price of the Skoda Kushaq Active 1.0 TSI MT is Rs 12,05,740.
The RTO Charges for the Skoda Kushaq Active 1.0 TSI MT in Kota is Rs 1,10,213.
The insurance Charges for the Skoda Kushaq Active 1.0 TSI MT in Kota is Rs 45,028.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Skoda Kushaq base variant in Kota: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 10,49,999, RTO - Rs. 1,10,213, Insurance - Rs. 45,028, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Skoda Kushaq in ##cityName## is Rs. 12,05,740.
The top model of the Skoda Kushaq is the Skoda Style 1.5L TSI DSG, with an on-road price of Rs. 16,25,806 in Kota.
The on-road price of Skoda Kushaq in Kota starts at Rs. 12,05,740 and goes upto Rs. 16,25,806. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Skoda Kushaq in Kota will be Rs. 24,448. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

