Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMGZS EVOn Road Price in Satara

MG ZS EV On Road Price in Satara

1/26
2/26
3/26
4/26
5/26
View all Images
6/26
22.02 - 25.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Satara
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

ZS EV Price in Satara

MG ZS EV on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 22.02 Lakhs. The on road price for MG ZS EV top variant goes up to Rs. 25.32 Lakhs in Satara. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
MG ZS EV Excite₹ 22.02 Lakhs
MG ZS EV Exclusive₹ 25.32 Lakhs
...Read More

MG ZS EV Variant Wise Price List in Satara

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Excite
₹22.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
44.5 Kwh
140 Kmph
419 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,99,800
RTO
12,000
Insurance
89,613
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Satara
22,01,913
EMI@47,328/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
108 offers Available
Check Latest Offers
Close
Exclusive
₹25.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
44.5 Kwh
140 Kmph
419 Km
View breakup

MG ZS EV Alternatives

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric

23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kona Electric Price in Satara
UPCOMING
MG eRX5

MG eRX5

25 Lakhs Onwards
Check eRX5 details
View similar Cars

Popular MG Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • MG eRX5

    25 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Marvel X

    30 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG 4 EV

    30 - 32 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Baojun 510

    11 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG RC-6

    18 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  MG Cars

MG ZS EV News

MG ZS EV is based on the Astor crossover that the brand sells in the Indian market.
MG ZS EV gets new base variant, now starts under 20 lakh
3 Feb 2024
The BYD Yuan UP electric compact SUV comes slightly smaller than the BYD Atto 3 and will be offered in 93 bhp and 172 bhp power output configurations.
BYD Yuan UP electric SUV makes a strong case for India, can challenge Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV
12 Dec 2023
A British man allegedly was stuck in his MG ZS EV when the SUV was running at 48 kmph and its brakes were malfunctioning.
MG ZS EV allegedly kidnapped a man in the UK. What happened exactly
8 Oct 2023
The ZS EV from MG Motor India has received one major update so far and now also comes with ADAS technology.
MG ZS EV get festive discounts to woo potential buyers. Check details here
6 Oct 2023
The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its rivalry with competitors like MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, and Hyundai Kona EV.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs MG ZS EV: Price and specification comparison
18 Sept 2023
View all
 MG ZS EV News

MG ZS EV Videos

The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
1 Apr 2022
<p>What the ZS EV from Morris Garage seeks to bring in is a wind of change fueled by electric power. It is a long and winding road for the car from a company that struck gold with its first-ever offering in India - Hector - earlier this year. MG is hoping that the ZS EV silently thunders its way and transcends to a movement towards clean mobility. So can the ZS EV from MG muster up enough charge to rise to an audacious challenge? Here's the first drive review.</p>
MG ZS EV: First Drive review
22 Feb 2020
MG Motor unveiled the Marvel X electric SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 on day one
MG Motor on future plans in India
5 Feb 2020
MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
MG ZS EV: First Drive review
24 Dec 2019
ZS EV: MG busts myths around electric vehicles in India
ZS EV: MG busts myths around electric vehicles in India
11 Dec 2019
View all
 

MG ZS EV FAQs

The on-road price of MG Zs Ev Excite in Satara is Rs 22,01,913.
In Satara, the RTO charges for the MG Zs Ev Excite will be Rs 12,000.
The insurance Charges for the MG Zs Ev Excite in Satara is Rs 89,613.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the MG Zs Ev in Satara: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 20,99,800, RTO - Rs. 12,000, Insurance - Rs. 89,613, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the MG Zs Ev in ##cityName## is Rs. 22,01,913.
Top model of MG Zs Ev is MG Exclusive and the on road price in Satara is Rs. 25,31,824.
MG Zs Ev's on-road price in Satara starts at Rs. 22,01,913 and rises to Rs. 25,31,824. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the MG Zs Ev in Satara will be Rs. 44,647. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details