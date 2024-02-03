MG ZS EV on road price in Bathinda starts from Rs. 28.38 Lakhs. Visit your nearest MG ZS EV on road price in Bathinda starts from Rs. 28.38 Lakhs. Visit your nearest MG ZS EV dealers and showrooms in Bathinda for best offers. MG ZS EV on road price breakup in Bathinda includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the MG ZS EV is mainly compared to Hyundai Kona Electric which starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs in Bathinda and MG eRX5 starting at Rs. 25 Lakhs in Bathinda. Variants On-Road Price MG ZS EV Exclusive ₹ 28.38 Lakhs