Maruti Suzuki Invicto On Road Price in Kishanganj

4.5 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Front View
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Front Left View
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Rear Right View
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Front Left
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Front
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Front Left Side
4.5 out of 5
29.13 - 33.33 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kishanganj
Invicto Price in Kishanganj

Maruti Suzuki Invicto on road price in Kishanganj starts from Rs. 29.73 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Invicto top variant goes up to Rs. 34.06 Lakhs in Kishanganj. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR₹ 29.73 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus 8 STR₹ 29.79 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR₹ 34.06 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Variant Wise Price List in Kishanganj

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹29.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,21,000
RTO
3,27,730
Insurance
1,23,697
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Patna
(Price not available in Kishanganj)
29,72,927
EMI@63,900/mo
Zeta Plus 8 STR
₹29.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Alpha Plus 7 STR
₹34.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Maruti Suzuki Invicto News

Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Toyota Innova HyCross MPVs may miss the tax sop on hybrid cars in Uttar Pradesh. The state government is soon expected to issue a clarification that the subsidy will be offered according to FAME II guidelines.
UP tax sop may not apply on Toyota HyCross, Maruti Invicto hybrid cars. Here's why
17 Jul 2024
Hybrid cars in Uttar Pradesh can now be bought without the need to pay registration tax. The decision to waive off the tax has brought down prices of hybrid vehicles in the state drastically.
Hybrid car tax sop in UP: Check how much you can save on HyCross, Invicto, City
10 Jul 2024
The all-new INVICTO by NEXA
INVICTO by NEXA Welcomes You To The League Of Extraordinary
31 Aug 2023
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus variant now gets the seatbelt reminder feature for the second and third rows
Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets new safety feature on base Zeta+ variant, price hiked
4 Aug 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the biggest and priciest vehicle from the manufacturer in India to date.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV first drive review: It takes a worthy twin to challenge Innova
12 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Videos

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
