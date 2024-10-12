HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsMaruti SuzukiInvictoOn Road Price in Agar Malwa

Maruti Suzuki Invicto On Road Price in Agar Malwa

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Front View
1/33
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Front Left View
2/33
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Rear Right View
3/33
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Front Left
4/33
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Front
5/33
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Front Left Side
View all Images
6/33
4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
29.63 - 33.9 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Agar Malwa
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Invicto Price in Agar Malwa

Maruti Suzuki Invicto on road price in Agar Malwa starts from Rs. 29.62 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Invicto top variant goes up to Rs. 33.92 Lakhs in Agar Malwa. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR₹ 29.62 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus 8 STR₹ 29.68 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR₹ 33.92 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Variant Wise Price List in Agar Malwa

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹29.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,20,664
RTO
3,56,268
Insurance
84,590
Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Indore
(Price not available in Agar Malwa)
29,62,022
EMI@63,665/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Zeta Plus 8 STR
₹29.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
View breakup
Alpha Plus 7 STR
₹33.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
View breakup

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alternatives

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.99 - 26.55 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Innova Crysta Price in Agar Malwa
BYD e6

BYD e6

29.15 Lakh
Check Latest Offers
e6 Price in Agar Malwa
UPCOMING
MG Euniq 7

MG Euniq 7

30 - 35 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross

19.77 - 30.98 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Innova Hycross Price in Agar Malwa
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
eMAX 7 Price in Agar Malwa

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Invicto News

The Suzuki Invicto and the BYD eMax 7 are two very different MPVs at heart. One is powered by a petrol-hybrid engine whereas the other comes laid with an all-electric powertrain.
BYD eMax 7 vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which MPV is fit for your garage?
12 Oct 2024
Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Toyota Innova HyCross MPVs may miss the tax sop on hybrid cars in Uttar Pradesh. The state government is soon expected to issue a clarification that the subsidy will be offered according to FAME II guidelines.
UP tax sop may not apply on Toyota HyCross, Maruti Invicto hybrid cars. Here's why
17 Jul 2024
Hybrid cars in Uttar Pradesh can now be bought without the need to pay registration tax. The decision to waive off the tax has brought down prices of hybrid vehicles in the state drastically.
Hybrid car tax sop in UP: Check how much you can save on HyCross, Invicto, City
10 Jul 2024
The all-new INVICTO by NEXA
INVICTO by NEXA Welcomes You To The League Of Extraordinary
31 Aug 2023
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus variant now gets the seatbelt reminder feature for the second and third rows
Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets new safety feature on base Zeta+ variant, price hiked
4 Aug 2023
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Invicto News

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Videos

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Invicto FAQs

The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Agar Malwa is Rs. 33.92 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Agar Malwa amount to Rs. 4.08 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Agar Malwa is Rs. 60,059.
The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Agar Malwa are Rs. 91,299, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Agar Malwa includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 28.92 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 4.08 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 91,299, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 33.92 Lakhs.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6e

17 - 21 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

50 - 52 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi Q7 Facelift

Audi Q7 Facelift

80 - 90 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details