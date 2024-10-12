What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Agar Malwa? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Agar Malwa is Rs. 33.92 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Agar Malwa? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Agar Malwa amount to Rs. 4.08 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Agar Malwa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Agar Malwa is Rs. 60,059.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Agar Malwa? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Agar Malwa are Rs. 91,299, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.