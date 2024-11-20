What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Ongole? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Ongole is Rs. 9.80 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Ongole? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Ongole amount to Rs. 66,225, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Ongole? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Ongole is Rs. 17,067.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Ongole? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Ongole are Rs. 35,371, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.