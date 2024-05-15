Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Kanker starts from Rs. 10.37 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant goes up to Rs. 10.94 Lakhs in Kanker. Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a choice of 1197 Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Kanker starts from Rs. 10.37 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant goes up to Rs. 10.94 Lakhs in Kanker. Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a choice of 1197 cc Petrol engine options. The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L (O) MT and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L (O) AGS. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Kanker for 998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 10.37 - 10.94 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Maruti Suzuki Fronx dealers and showrooms in Kanker for best offers. Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price breakup in Kanker includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV 3XO which starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs in Kanker, Tata Nexon which starts at Rs. 8.1 Lakhs in Kanker and Honda WR-V 2024 starting at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Kanker. Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L (O) MT ₹ 10.37 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L (O) AGS ₹ 10.94 Lakhs