Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Alwar starts from Rs. 8.60 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant goes up to Rs. 10.05 Lakhs in Alwar. Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a choice of 1197 cc Petrol engine options. The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Alwar for 998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 8.60 - 10.05 Lakhs. Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price breakup in Alwar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is mainly compared to Hyundai Exter which starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Alwar and Mahindra XUV300 2024 starting at Rs. 9 Lakhs in Alwar. Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT ₹ 8.60 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta 1.2L MT ₹ 9.60 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT ₹ 10.05 Lakhs