What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Silchar? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Silchar is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Silchar? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Silchar amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Silchar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Silchar is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Silchar? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Silchar are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.