What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Nagaon? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Nagaon is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Nagaon? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Nagaon amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Nagaon? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Nagaon is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Nagaon? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Nagaon are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.