What is the on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX in Hassan? The on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Hassan is Rs. 19.77 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Hassan? The RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Hassan amount to Rs. 2.85 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Hassan? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Hassan is Rs. 32,663.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Hassan? The insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Hassan are Rs. 93,114, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.