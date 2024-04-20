Huracan SterratoPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINews
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 1150x401
View all Images

LAMBORGHINI Huracan Sterrato

Launched in Dec 2022

Review & Win ₹2000
₹4.61 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

Huracan Sterrato Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 3994.0 cc

Huracan Sterrato: 5204.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 8.21 kmpl

Huracan Sterrato: 7.3 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 680.18 bhp

Huracan Sterrato: 602.0 bhp

View all Huracan Sterrato Specs and Features

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Latest Update

Latest News:

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain breaks cover, limited to just 12 cars
Lamborghini delivers first unit of Huracan Sterrato supercar in India. Check its price, features and top speed

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Price:

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is priced at Rs. 4.61 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato?

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is available in 1 variant - 4WD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato?

Read More Read More Icon
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Variants
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato price starts at ₹ 4.61 Cr .
1 Variant Available
Huracan Sterrato 4WD₹4.61 Cr*
5204 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Images

3 images
View All Huracan Sterrato Images

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque560 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage7.3 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine5204 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed260 kmph
SunroofNo
View all Huracan Sterrato specs and features

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato comparison with similar cars

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
Aston Martin DB12
McLaren 720S
Ferrari 812
Ferrari F8 Tributo
Aston Martin Vantage
Ferrari Roma
McLaren GT
Maserati MC20
₹4.61 Cr*
Check Offers
₹4.99 Cr*
Check Offers
₹4.04 Cr*
Check Offers
₹4.59 Cr*
Check Offers
₹4.65 Cr*
Check Offers
₹5.2 Cr*
Check Offers
₹4.02 Cr*
Check Offers
₹3.99 Cr*
Check Offers
₹3.76 Cr*
Check Offers
₹3.72 Cr*
Check Offers
₹3.69 Cr*
Check Offers
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
4
Airbags
6
Airbags
4
Airbags
4
Airbags
4
Airbags
4
Airbags
4
Power
602 bhp
Power
630 bhp
Power
859 bhp
Power
670 bhp
Power
711 bhp
Power
789 bhp
Power
711 bhp
Power
656 bhp
Power
612 bhp
Power
612 bhp
Power
630 bhp
Torque
560 Nm
Torque
565 Nm
Torque
565 Nm
Torque
800 Nm
Torque
770 Nm
Torque
718 Nm
Torque
770 Nm
Torque
800 Nm
Torque
760 Nm
Torque
630 Nm
Torque
730 Nm
Length
4525 mm
Length
4549
Length
4567 mm
Length
4739 mm
Length
4543
Length
4657
Length
4611
Length
4495 mm
Length
4656
Length
4683
Length
4669 mm
Height
1248 mm
Height
1220
Height
1165 mm
Height
1279 mm
Height
1194
Height
1276
Height
1206
Height
1275 mm
Height
1301
Height
3286
Height
1224 mm
Width
1956 mm
Width
1945
Width
1933 mm
Width
1940 mm
Width
2059
Width
1971
Width
1979
Width
1980 mm
Width
1974
Width
2045
Width
2178 mm
Turning Radius
5.45 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.75 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.05
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
5.4
Turning Radius
6.05
Turning Radius
-
Boot Space
150 litres
Boot Space
150
Boot Space
150 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
58
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
200
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
272
Boot Space
420
Boot Space
150 litres
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Currently viewingHuracan Sterrato vs Huracan STOHuracan Sterrato vs Huracan TecnicaHuracan Sterrato vs DB12Huracan Sterrato vs 720SHuracan Sterrato vs 812Huracan Sterrato vs F8 TributoHuracan Sterrato vs VantageHuracan Sterrato vs RomaHuracan Sterrato vs GTHuracan Sterrato vs MC20
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Mileage

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato's petrol variant is 7.3 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD comes with a 83 litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
All
Select Variant
4WD
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
7.3 kmpl

Lamborghini Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Lamborghini Delhi
A-16, M.C.I.E,Mathura Road,Delhi 110044
+91 - 9810442222
See All Lamborghini Dealers in Delhi

Popular Lamborghini Cars

View all Lamborghini Cars

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato EMI

Select Variant:
4WD
260 kmph | 606 km
₹ 4.61 Cr*
Select Variant
4WD
260 kmph | 606 km
₹4.61 Cr*
EMI ₹819362.3/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Coupe Cars
Coupe Cars Above 1 Cr
Petrol Cars
Automatic Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsLamborghini CarsLamborghini Huracan Sterrato