Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is priced at Rs. 4.61 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato?

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is available in 1 variant - 4WD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato?

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato comes in petrol engine options, comes with 5204 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato?

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato rivals are Lamborghini Huracan STO, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, Aston Martin DB12, McLaren 720S, Ferrari 812, Ferrari F8 Tributo.

What is the mileage of Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato?

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato comes with a mileage of 7.3 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato?

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato offers a 2 Seater configuration.