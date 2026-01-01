|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Carens Premium (O) CNG, equipped with a Smartstream G 1.5 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Carens offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Carens Premium (O) CNG is available in 6 colour options: Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Gray, Imperial Blue.
The Carens Premium (O) CNG is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Carens's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Rumion priced between ₹10.44 Lakhs - 13.62 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga priced between ₹8.8 Lakhs - 12.94 Lakhs.
The Carens Premium (O) CNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.