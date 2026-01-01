hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsKiaCarensPremium (O) CNG
CarensPriceMileageSpecifications
Kia Carens Front Left Side
1/13
Kia Carens Front Left Side
2/13
Kia Carens Left Side View
3/13
Kia Carens Left Side View 1
4/13
Kia Carens Rear Left Side
5/13
Kia Carens Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/13

Kia Carens Premium (O) CNG

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Kia Carens Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Carens specs and features

Carens Premium (O) CNG

Carens Premium (O) CNG Prices

The Carens Premium (O) CNG, equipped with a Smartstream G 1.5 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Carens Premium (O) CNG Mileage

All variants of the Carens offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Carens Premium (O) CNG Colours

The Carens Premium (O) CNG is available in 6 colour options: Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Gray, Imperial Blue.

Carens Premium (O) CNG Engine and Transmission

The Carens Premium (O) CNG is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.

Carens Premium (O) CNG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Carens's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Rumion priced between ₹10.44 Lakhs - 13.62 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga priced between ₹8.8 Lakhs - 12.94 Lakhs.

Carens Premium (O) CNG Specs & Features

The Carens Premium (O) CNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Kia Carens Premium (O) CNG Price

Carens Premium (O) CNG

₹13.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,77,059
RTO
1,21,916
Insurance
54,475
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,53,950
EMI@29,102/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kia Carens Premium (O) CNG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.5
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.42 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15

Capacity

Bootspace
216 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
195 mm
Length
4540 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm
Height
1708 mm
Width
1800 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Plastic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 kms third party warranty
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Aux Compatibility
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Kia Carens Premium (O) CNG EMI
EMI26,191 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,18,555
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,18,555
Interest Amount
3,52,935
Payable Amount
15,71,490

Kia Carens other Variants

Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR

₹12.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,99,159
RTO
1,21,916
Insurance
54,475
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,76,050
EMI@27,427/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Diesel 7 STR

₹15.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,77,387
RTO
1,71,673
Insurance
61,034
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,10,594
EMI@32,469/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kia Carens Alternatives

Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

10.44 - 13.62 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CarensvsRumion
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.8 - 12.94 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CarensvsErtiga
Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6

11.52 - 14.47 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CarensvsXL6
Citroen Basalt X

Citroen Basalt X

7.95 - 13.11 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CarensvsBasalt X
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.58 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CarensvsVenue N Line

Popular Muv Cars

BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eMAX 7 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria Electric

Hyundai Staria Electric

50 - 60 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

11.08 - 20.71 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Carens Clavis Price in Delhi
Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia Carens Clavis EV

17.99 - 24.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Carens Clavis EV Price in Delhi
Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival

63.91 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Carnival Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Muv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Kia Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Kia Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details