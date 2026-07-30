In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Bolero Comparison