The Carens Clavis EV X-Line 51.4 kWh 6 STR, featuring a 51.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 490 km, is priced at ₹26 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Carens Clavis EV X-Line 51.4 kWh 6 STR delivers a claimed single-charge range of 490 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Carens Clavis EV X-Line 51.4 kWh 6 STR is available in 6 colour options: Gravity Gray, Glacier White Pearl, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Ivory Silver Matte.
The Carens Clavis EV X-Line 51.4 kWh 6 STR is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 490 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 255 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Carens Clavis EV X-Line 51.4 kWh 6 STR include the VinFast VF MPV 7 priced ₹24.49 Lakhs and the BYD eMAX 7 priced between ₹26.9 Lakhs - 29.9 Lakhs.
The Carens Clavis EV X-Line 51.4 kWh 6 STR has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Heater, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Emergency Call Button, Geo-fence, Phone app, Find My Car, Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App, Live Traffic Updates On App and Alexa Compatibility.