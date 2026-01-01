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Carens Clavis EVPriceRangeSpecifications
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Kia Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR

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23.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR

Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR Prices

The Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR, featuring a 51.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 490 km, is priced at ₹23.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR Range

The Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR delivers a claimed single-charge range of 490 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR Colours

The Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR is available in 6 colour options: Gravity Gray, Glacier White Pearl, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Ivory Silver Matte.

Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR Battery & Range

The Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 490 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 255 Nm of torque.

Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR include the VinFast VF MPV 7 priced ₹24.49 Lakhs and the BYD eMAX 7 priced between ₹26.9 Lakhs - 29.9 Lakhs.

Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR Specs & Features

The Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Heater, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Emergency Call Button, Geo-fence, Phone app, Find My Car, Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App, Live Traffic Updates On App and Alexa Compatibility.

Kia Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR Price

Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR

₹23.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,99,000
Insurance
91,321
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,90,821
EMI@51,388/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kia Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
51.4 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Front Axle)
Driving Range
490 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
255 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
169 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
169 bhp, 255 Nm
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Aero Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4550 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm
Height
1730 mm
Width
1800 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Frunk Storage
25 litres

Mobile Application Features

Remote Air Purifier Operation
Yes
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Geo-fence
Yes
Phone app
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Location Based Services
Valet Mode
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Purifier
AQI Display
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Fan speed control with Vents on Roof, Third row AC: Vents on Roof)
Cruise Control
Adaptive with Stop and Go
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Eco/Normal/Sport

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down, with Key, Voice-controlled Windows
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front, Second & Third Row
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000 Km
Battery Warranty (Years)
8 Years

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps (64)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Level 2
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
50:50:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front Seats (Cooled)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Kia Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 6 STR EMI
EMI46,249 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
21,51,738
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
21,51,738
Interest Amount
6,23,217
Payable Amount
27,74,955

Kia Carens Clavis EV other Variants

Carens Clavis EV HTK Plus

₹18.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
78,543
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,94,043
EMI@40,710/mo
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Close

Carens Clavis EV HTX E

₹21.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,904
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,01,404
EMI@45,167/mo
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View breakup

Carens Clavis EV HTX E 42 kWh 6 STR

₹20.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
Insurance
82,378
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,81,878
EMI@44,748/mo
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View breakup

Carens Clavis EV HTX

₹21.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
87,744
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,53,244
EMI@46,282/mo
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View breakup

Carens Clavis EV HTX 42 kWh 6 STR

₹21.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,49,000
Insurance
84,166
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,33,666
EMI@45,861/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis EV HTX E ER 51.4 kWh 6 STR

₹22.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
Insurance
89,532
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,89,032
EMI@49,200/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis EV HTX E ER

₹23.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
93,264
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,08,764
EMI@49,624/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis EV HTX ER

₹23.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
95,104
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,60,604
EMI@50,739/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis EV HTX ER 51.4 kWh 6 STR

₹23.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,49,000
Insurance
91,321
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,40,821
EMI@50,313/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis EV HTX Plus ER 51.4 kWh 6 STR

₹23.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,49,000
Insurance
91,321
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,40,821
EMI@50,313/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 7 STR

₹23.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,99,000
Insurance
91,321
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,90,821
EMI@51,388/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis EV HTX Plus ER

₹25.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,465
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,67,965
EMI@55,196/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis EV X-Line 51.4 kWh 6 STR

₹26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,99,000
Insurance
1,00,263
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,99,763
EMI@55,879/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis EV X-Line 51.4 kWh 7 STR

₹26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,99,000
Insurance
1,00,263
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,99,763
EMI@55,879/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis EV GTX Plus 51.4 kWh 6 STR

₹26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,99,000
Insurance
1,00,263
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,99,763
EMI@55,879/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis EV GTX Plus 51.4 kWh 7 STR

₹26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,99,000
Insurance
1,00,263
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,99,763
EMI@55,879/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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