|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|18 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Grand i10 Nios deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT is available in 9 colour options: Spark Green With Black Roof, Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Amazon Grey, Atlas White With Black Roof, Aqua Teal, Spark Green.
The Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Grand i10 Nios's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Ignis priced between ₹5.35 Lakhs - 7.55 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Swift priced between ₹5.79 Lakhs - 8.8 Lakhs.
The Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Shift Indicator.