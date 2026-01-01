hamburger icon
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Front Right Side
1/18
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Front View
2/18
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Headlight
3/18
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Model Name
4/18
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rear Left Side
5/18
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Taillight
6/18

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT

4 out of 5
8.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage18 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT

Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT Prices

The Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT Mileage

All variants of the Grand i10 Nios deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT Colours

The Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT is available in 9 colour options: Spark Green With Black Roof, Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Amazon Grey, Atlas White With Black Roof, Aqua Teal, Spark Green.

Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT Engine and Transmission

The Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.

Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Grand i10 Nios's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Ignis priced between ₹5.35 Lakhs - 7.55 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Swift priced between ₹5.79 Lakhs - 8.8 Lakhs.

Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT Specs & Features

The Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Shift Indicator.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT Price

Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT

₹8.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,06,440
RTO
59,781
Insurance
36,186
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,02,907
EMI@17,258/mo
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 Kappa
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
260 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3815 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1520 mm
Width
1680 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT Offers
On Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS :-Additional Benefits Up...
Applicable on grandi10niosera-12-kappa & 14 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT EMI
EMI15,532 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,22,616
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,22,616
Interest Amount
2,09,294
Payable Amount
9,31,910

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios other Variants

Grand i10 Nios Era 1.2 Kappa

₹6.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,47,278
RTO
32,221
Insurance
31,500
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,11,499
EMI@13,143/mo
Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 Kappa

₹7.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,25,853
RTO
54,140
Insurance
33,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,14,307
EMI@15,353/mo
Grand i10 Nios Corporate 1.2 Kappa

₹7.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,48,629
RTO
55,734
Insurance
34,484
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,39,347
EMI@15,891/mo
Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT

₹7.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,79,089
RTO
57,866
Insurance
35,381
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,72,836
EMI@16,611/mo
Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 Kappa AMT

₹7.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,85,035
RTO
58,282
Insurance
35,556
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,79,373
EMI@16,752/mo
Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone

₹7.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,01,500
RTO
59,435
Insurance
36,041
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,97,476
EMI@17,141/mo
Grand i10 Nios Corporate 1.2 Kappa AMT

₹8.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,07,812
RTO
59,877
Insurance
36,227
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,04,416
EMI@17,290/mo
Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 HY-CNG Duo

₹8.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,16,684
RTO
60,498
Insurance
36,488
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,14,170
EMI@17,500/mo
Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT

₹8.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,31,046
RTO
61,503
Insurance
36,911
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,29,960
EMI@17,839/mo
Grand i10 Nios Asta 1.2 Kappa

₹8.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,39,735
RTO
62,111
Insurance
37,166
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,39,512
EMI@18,044/mo
Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa AMT

₹8.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,58,396
RTO
63,418
Insurance
37,716
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,60,030
EMI@18,485/mo
Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa CNG

₹8.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,58,945
RTO
63,456
Insurance
37,732
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,60,633
EMI@18,498/mo
Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 HY-CNG Duo

₹8.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,66,720
RTO
64,000
Insurance
37,961
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,69,181
EMI@18,682/mo
Grand i10 Nios Asta 1.2 Kappa AMT

₹8.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,91,692
RTO
65,748
Insurance
38,696
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,96,636
EMI@19,272/mo
