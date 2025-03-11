AuraPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINews
Hyundai Aura Front Left Side
View all Images

HYUNDAI Aura

Launched in Jan 2023

4.8
5 Reviews
₹6.54 - 9.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Aura Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 cc

Aura: 1197.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.63 kmpl

Aura: 17-22 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 80.63 bhp

Aura: 68.0 - 82.0 bhp

About Hyundai Aura

Latest Update

  • Auto recap, Feb 7th: Hyundai Aura and Exter gets new variants and features, Kawasaki discounts and more
  • Hyundai Exter and Aura get new variants and feature upgrades for 2025

    Hyundai Aura Variants
    Hyundai Aura price starts at ₹ 6.54 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.11 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    8 Variants Available
    E 1.2 Petrol₹6.54 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S 1.2 Petrol₹7.38 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    E 1.2 MT Hy-CNG Duo₹7.55 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    SX 1.2 Petrol₹8.15 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S 1.2 CNG₹8.37 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    SX 1.2 (O) Petrol₹8.71 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol₹8.95 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    SX 1.2 CNG₹9.11 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hyundai Aura Images

    17 images
    Hyundai Aura Colours

    Hyundai Aura is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Fiery red
    Typhoon silver
    Starry night
    Atlas white
    Titan grey
    Teal blue

    Hyundai Aura Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeCompact Sedan
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage22 kmpl
    Engine1197 cc
    SunroofNo
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    Hyundai Aura comparison with similar cars

    Hyundai Aura
    Tata Tigor
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Honda Amaze
    ₹6.54 Lakhs*
    ₹6 Lakhs*
    ₹6.79 Lakhs*
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.9
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    39 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    1 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    68 bhp
    Power
    72 bhp
    Power
    80 bhp
    Power
    89 bhp
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Torque
    111.7 Nm
    Torque
    110 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Ground Clearance
    163 mm
    Ground Clearance
    172 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1532 mm
    Height
    1525 mm
    Height
    1500 mm
    Width
    1680 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1733 mm
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.1 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.8 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Boot Space
    402 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    382 litres
    Boot Space
    416 litres
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingAura vs TigorAura vs DzireAura vs Amaze
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Hyundai Aura Mileage

    Hyundai Aura in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Aura's petrol variant is 17 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    E 1.2 Petrol
    S 1.2 Petrol
    SX 1.2 Petrol
    SX 1.2 (O) Petrol
    SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    17 kmpl

    Popular Hyundai Cars

    Hyundai Aura EMI

    Select Variant:
    E 1.2 Petrol
    777 Km
    ₹ 6.54 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    E 1.2 Petrol
    777 Km
    ₹6.54 Lakhs*
    S 1.2 Petrol
    777 Km
    ₹7.38 Lakhs*
    E 1.2 MT Hy-CNG Duo
    1197 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹7.55 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 Petrol
    777
    ₹8.15 Lakhs*
    S 1.2 CNG
    1197 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹8.37 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 (O) Petrol
    777
    ₹8.71 Lakhs*
    SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol
    740 Km
    ₹8.95 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 CNG
    1197 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹9.11 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹11650.43/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Hyundai Aura User Reviews & Ratings

    4.8
    5 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    4
    Perfect height
    The Aura is a compact sedan featuring comfortable seats and an airy, well-finished cabin. It offers peppy performance from its smooth engine, a feature-laden interior, and excellent slow-speed ride quality. Additionally, it boasts good ground clearance for varied driving conditionsBy: Dayanand (Mar 11, 2025)
    Hyundai Aura CNG: Redefining Efficiency with Style
    The Hyundai Aura CNG is a game-changer in the world of eco-friendly cars, blending sleek design, exceptional efficiency, and cutting-edge technology. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on long journeys, this car promises to deliver beyond expectations. Unmatched Fuel Efficiency With its advanced CNG system, the Aura sets a benchmark for fuel economy, ensuring fewer stops at the gas station and more time enjoying the open road. It?s a perfect companion for those seeking affordability without compromising on performance. Stylish Design That Turns Heads The Aura boasts a sophisticated exterior with a bold grille, sleek LED DRLs, and dynamic lines that exude elegance. Step inside, and you're greeted with a spacious, premium cabin crafted to perfection with high-quality materials and intuitive controls. Performance Meets Sustainability Under the hood, the Hyundai Aura CNG is powered by a reliable, eco-friendly engine that delivers a smooth and refined drive. The dual-fuel capability ensures you always have the flexibility to switch between CNG and petrol as needed. Safety and Features Galore Packed with advanced safety features like ABS with EBD, dual airbags, and rear parking sensors, the Aura guarantees peace of mind for every journey. Its infotainment system with a touchscreen display, smartphone connectivity, and voice recognition keeps you connected and entertained on the go. Why Choose Hyundai Aura CNG? Eco-Friendly: Reduced emissions for a greener tomorrow. Cost-Effective: Low running costs without sacrificing comfort or power. Reliable Brand: Hyundai?s proven track record in delivering quality vehicles. The Hyundai Aura CNG is more than just a car; it?s a statement of smart, sustainable living. If you?re ready to elevate your driving experience while being kinder to the planet, the Aura CNG is your perfect match. Take a test drive today and feel the difference!By: Sarthak Jadvani (Nov 19, 2024)
    Perfect Car
    It's very nice comfortable car and good ac, designs also very good, driving comfort is perfect......By: Uthrakumar (Sept 18, 2024)
    Perfect Peppy performance.
    Aura has appealing looks ,offers comfort,and has good mileage.The driving experience is wonderful. Low maintenance and compact Sedan. Mileage of Aura makes it a perfect budget car. Aura is exceptionally beautiful with a cool and stylish design. Hyundai Aura is efficient and offers a dynamic driving experience. By: Ajay Gaur (Jul 24, 2024)
    Aura Redefining Affordable Luxury in Sedan Segment
    The car boasts an appealing exterior design ,generous interior space and comfortable amenities( like wireless charger, arm rest and impressive audio experience ).Performance wise also , it delivers strong acceleration and pleasurable driving experience . Notably , it offers great value for money, making it top choice for sedan enthusiasts in under 10 lakh bracket.By: Khilan Mahajan (Mar 29, 2024)
