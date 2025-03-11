Launched in Jan 2023
Category Average: 1199.0 cc
Aura: 1197.0 cc
Category Average: 21.63 kmpl
Aura: 17-22 kmpl
Category Average: 80.63 bhp
Aura: 68.0 - 82.0 bhp
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Compact Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|22 kmpl
|Engine
|1197 cc
|Sunroof
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
Hyundai Aura
₹6.54 Lakhs*
₹6 Lakhs*
₹6.79 Lakhs*
₹8 Lakhs*
User Rating
5 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
39 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
-
Power
68 bhp
Power
72 bhp
Power
80 bhp
Power
89 bhp
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
111.7 Nm
Torque
110 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Ground Clearance
172 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3995 mm
Height
1520 mm
Height
1532 mm
Height
1525 mm
Height
1500 mm
Width
1680 mm
Width
1677 mm
Width
1735 mm
Width
1733 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Turning Radius
4.8 metres
Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Boot Space
402 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
382 litres
Boot Space
416 litres
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
|Currently viewing
|Aura vs Tigor
|Aura vs Dzire
|Aura vs Amaze
Popular Hyundai Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating