Hyundai Aura lineup expanded with new S AMT trim level. Here's what it gets

The Hyundai Aura lineup has been expanded with the introduction of a new variant. The new S AMT trim has been priced at ₹8.08 lakh, ex-showroom. The company stated that through this new variant, HMIL aims to democratise its advanced AMT technology, making it accessible to a wider customer base.

The Hyundai Aura S AMT variant includes several safety and functional features. These consist of electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). It is also equipped with six airbags and a highline tyre pressure monitoring system. The outside rear view mirrors offer electric folding functionality and integrated turn indicators.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we are committed to making smart mobility accessible to a wider set of customers. The introduction of advanced AMT transmission in Hyundai AURA S AMT reflects our continuous efforts to democratize technology and enhance convenience for customers. With this introduction, we aim to redefine the value proposition in the entry segment by offering superior comfort, safety, performance and convenience at an affordable price."

Hyundai Aura S AMT: Specs

The Hyundai Aura lineup comes powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa dual VTVT petrol engine. There is a petrol-CNG option on offer as well. This engine is available with transmission options like a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The engine pumps out 81 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of maximum torque at 8,000 rpm. The new trim level sees no mechanical changes with it being powered by the same 1.2 L naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to an AMT gearbox.

Hyundai Aura S AMT: Design

The Hyundai Aura shares its design with theGrand i10 Nios. The headlamps are identical to the Grand i10 with projector halogen setup, inverted L-shaped daytime running lamps and an aggressive looking bumper. On the sides, there are 15-inch alloy wheels on the top-two variants. As of the new trim level, it gets halogen projector headlamps with 15 inch smart steel alloy wheels.

