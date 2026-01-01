hamburger icon
Hyundai Aura Front Left Side
1/19
Hyundai Aura Rear Right Side
2/19
Hyundai Aura Right Side View
3/19
Hyundai Aura Grille
4/19
Hyundai Aura Headlight
5/19
Hyundai Aura Taillight
6/19

Hyundai Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG

8.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
122 Offers Available
Hyundai Aura Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage22 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG

Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG Prices

The Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG, equipped with a 1.2 Bi-Fuel and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG Mileage

All variants of the Aura deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 22 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG Colours

The Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG is available in 6 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Teal Blue.

Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG Engine and Transmission

The Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 68 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 95 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.

Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Aura's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Tigor priced between ₹5.49 Lakhs - 8.74 Lakhs or the Tata Xpres priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 6.49 Lakhs.

Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG Specs & Features

The Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG has Heater, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box and Headlight Height Adjuster.

Hyundai Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG Price

Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG

₹8.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,74,766
RTO
63,234
Insurance
42,536
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,81,036
EMI@18,937/mo
122 offers Available
Hyundai Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 Bi-Fuel
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
95 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15

Capacity

Bootspace
402 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1520 mm
Width
1680 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
6.75 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Dual Tone Grey
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Hyundai Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG EMI
EMI17,043 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,92,932
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,92,932
Interest Amount
2,29,660
Payable Amount
10,22,592

Hyundai Aura other Variants

Aura E 1.2 Petrol

₹6.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,98,320
RTO
32,933
Insurance
36,043
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,67,796
EMI@14,354/mo
Aura S 1.2 Petrol

₹7.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,75,248
RTO
56,267
Insurance
38,874
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,70,889
EMI@16,569/mo
Aura Corporate 1.2 MT

₹7.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,84,386
RTO
56,907
Insurance
39,210
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,81,003
EMI@16,787/mo
Aura E 1.2 CNG

₹7.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,90,432
RTO
57,330
Insurance
39,433
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,87,695
EMI@16,931/mo
Aura S 1.2 AMT

₹8.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,38,821
RTO
60,717
Insurance
41,214
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,41,252
EMI@18,082/mo
Aura SX 1.2 Petrol

₹8.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,53,548
RTO
61,748
Insurance
41,756
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,57,552
EMI@18,432/mo
Aura S 1.2 CNG

₹8.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,65,622
RTO
62,594
Insurance
42,200
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,70,916
EMI@18,719/mo
Aura SX 1.2 (O) Petrol

₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,833
RTO
64,988
Insurance
43,459
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,08,780
EMI@19,533/mo
Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol

₹9.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,18,581
RTO
69,301
Insurance
44,149
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,32,531
EMI@20,044/mo
Aura SX 1.2 CNG

₹9.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,41,635
RTO
70,914
Insurance
44,997
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,58,046
EMI@20,592/mo
view all specs and features

