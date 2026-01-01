|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|22 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG, equipped with a 1.2 Bi-Fuel and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Aura deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 22 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG is available in 6 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Teal Blue.
The Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 68 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 95 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Aura's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Tigor priced between ₹5.49 Lakhs - 8.74 Lakhs or the Tata Xpres priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 6.49 Lakhs.
The Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG has Heater, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box and Headlight Height Adjuster.