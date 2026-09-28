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Tata Aeris vs Hyundai Aura: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 28 Sept 2026, 11:24 am
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Tata Aeris competes with rivals like Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura.

Tata Aeris vs Hyundai Aura
Tata Aeris competes with rivals like Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura.
Tata Aeris vs Hyundai Aura
Tata Aeris competes with rivals like Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura.
Tata Aeris
EMI starting at just
₹7,000/ month
Check Eligibility

Tata Motors launched the Tata Aeris compact sedan in the Indian passenger vehicle market just last week, which comes as a revised and rebadged iteration of the Tata Tigor. While the sedan has received a plethora of changes to the exterior and inside the cabin, the powertrain of the Aeris remains the same as the Tigor. The basic silhouette of the sedan also remains similar. The Aeris continues to compete with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura, just like its predecessor, the Tata Tigor.

If you have been planning to buy the Tata Aeris and are also considering the other models in this space, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation and comparison of the monthly EMI the Aeris and Hyundai Aura would command.

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Tata Aeris (HT Auto photo)
Tata Aeris
₹5.29 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹7,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
₹6 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹13,600/ month
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹6.31 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹8,300/ month
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Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
₹7.65 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹10,100/ month
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Tata Aeris Ev (HT Auto photo)
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Tata Aeris EV
₹12.49 Lakhs - 13.75 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹16,400/ month
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Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
₹6 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹7,900/ month
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Tata Aeris vs Hyundai Aura: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Tata Aeris and Hyundai Aura, we have considered the base and top-end variants of both sedans. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenure have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Tata Aeris vs Hyundai Aura: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Tata Aeris Smart Petrol MT 529,9909.5%36 months 16,977
Tata Aeris Accomplished iCNG AMT 974,990 31,232
Hyundai Aura 1.2 Kappa Petrol MT E 599,990 19,219
Hyundai Aura 1.2 CNG MT SX CNG 867,200 27,779

According to the calculation, the Tata Aeris commands a monthly EMI between 16,977 and 31,232, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Hyundai Aura commands a monthly EMI between 19,219 and 27,779, depending on the variant.

The customers must remember, though, that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors. These factors include the variant selected, the available offers and discounts, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 28 Sept 2026, 11:24 am IST
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