Launch Date: 17 Feb 2025
Category Average: 179.2 kmph
Sealion 7: 215.0 kmph
Category Average: 532.4 km
Sealion 7: 554.5 km
Category Average: 6.3 hrs
Sealion 7: 8.0 hrs
Category Average: 70.66 kwh
Sealion 7: 82.56 kwh
The BYD Sealion 7 is a four-door electric SUV first unveiled in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 held in New Delhi. It was one of the key attractions at the Chinese automaker’s pavilion and is slated for a launch on February 17, 2025. Bookings commenced on January 18 at ₹70,000, while deliveries will start in March 2025. The performance-focused SUV is based on the Seal electric sedan and will be BYD’s fourth car on sale in India. Upon launch, the Sealion 7 will take on models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40, Tata Sierra EV, and Volvo C40 Recharge.
The BYD Sealion 7 is yet to be launched and as a result, the official prices have not been revealed as of yet. Prices will go up as soon as the SUV is launched on February 17, 2025.
The BYD Sealion 7 made its India debut at the Auto Expo in January 2025, where it was among the key attractions at the Chinese carmaker’s pavilion. The all-electric SUV will be launched on February 17, 2025, with prices to go up on the same day.
The BYD Sealion 7 will be available in two main variants which are identical in all aspects barring specifications: Premium and Performance. The Premium variant is rear-wheel drive only with a 308 bhp rear electric motor. The Performance variant is AWD with an additional 214.5 bhp electric motor at the front. This unit makes for a combined 522.9 bhp of peak power and 690 Nm of maximum torque. The Sealion 7 in the Premium variant sprints from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and allows for a claimed single-charge range of 567 km. In the Performance variant, the Sealion 7 sprints from standstill to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and brings a claimed single-charge range of 542 km.
The BYD Sealion 7 is available in four colour options: Atlantis Gray, Aurora White, Shark Grey, and Cosmos Black.
The four-door battery electric SUV has a fastback design, with a roofline that gradually slopes down. It will be BYD's fourth car in India, using the same design philosophy as the Atto 3, Seal, and the latest eMax 7. The Sealion 7 has sweptback LED headlights and LED daytime running lights (DRL). Wheel arches are flared out with black cladding, and the SUV has wraparound rear taillights with an LED bar. The BYD Sealion 7 features a dual-tone rear bumper and spoiler and will be available in four different colours.
The all-electric SUV will be fitted with a panoramic sunroof, a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment display, a heads-up display, and a 10.25-inch driver's cluster. The Sealion 7 will also be equipped with an ADAS suite of safety measures, 11 airbags, dual-zone climate control, and power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and heating, among other features.
The BYD Sealion 7 can be had in RWD or AWD variants, and both models will be powered by the same 82.6 kWh battery pack. The RWD variant brings a 230 kW (308 bhp) rear electric motor, allowing for a single charge range of 567 km. This variant can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and makes 380 Nm of maximum torque.
The AWD variant called Performance gets an additional 160 kW (214.5 bhp) front electric motor. With this, total torque output is upped to 690 Nm, and the SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. This variant allows for a claimed single-charge range of 542 km.
The BYD Sealion 7 brings a 58-litre front trunk and a 500-litre rear trunk.
The BYD Sealion 7 is a five-seater performance-focused battery-electric SUV.
The BYD Sealion 7 is fitted with a broad range of safety features such as 11 airbags, parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, intelligent power brake system, traction control, EBD, hill hold assist, auto hold, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. The SUV further features an ADAS suite of safety features that include lane driving aids, Intelligent Cruise Control, traffic alerts, blind spot detection and more.
The BYD Sealion 7 is pitted against the likes of the Volvo EX40, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Volvo C40 Recharge....Read MoreRead Less
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|82.56 kWh
|Body Type
|SUV
|Range
|542-567 km
|Charging Time
|8 Hours
BYD Sealion 7
₹48.9 Lakhs*
₹49 Lakhs*
₹56.1 Lakhs*
₹46.05 Lakhs*
₹62.95 Lakhs*
₹60.97 Lakhs*
₹66 Lakhs*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
7 hours
Charging Time
6 Hours 55 Minutes
Charging Time
8 Hours
Charging Time
73 Minutes
Charging Time
7 Hours 15 Minutes
Range
542 km
Range
531 km
Range
475 km
Range
631 km
Range
530 Km
Range
708 Km
Range
560 km
Airbags
11
Airbags
8
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
8
Airbags
7
Max Motor Performance
523 bhp, 690 Nm
Max Motor Performance
204 bhp, 250 Nm
Max Motor Performance
238 bhp, 420 Nm
Max Motor Performance
215 bhp, 350 Nm
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
321 bhp, 605 Nm
Max Motor Performance
188 bhp, 385 Nm
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Length
4830 mm
Length
4616 mm
Length
4440 mm
Length
4635 mm
Length
4440 mm
Length
4695 mm
Length
4463 mm
Height
1620 mm
Height
-
Height
1647 mm
Height
1625 mm
Height
1591 mm
Height
1570 mm
Height
1608 mm
Width
1925 mm
Width
-
Width
1863 mm
Width
1890 mm
Width
1873 mm
Width
1890 mm
Width
2020 mm
Boot Space
500 litres
Boot Space
490 litres
Boot Space
419 litres
Boot Space
531 litres
Boot Space
413 litres
Boot Space
540 litres
Boot Space
340 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
