Introduction

Introduction

The BYD Sealion 7 is a four-door electric SUV first unveiled in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 held in New Delhi. It was one of the key attractions at the Chinese automaker’s pavilion and is slated for a launch on February 17, 2025. Bookings commenced on January 18 at ₹70,000, while deliveries will start in March 2025. The performance-focused SUV is based on the Seal electric sedan and will be BYD’s fourth car on sale in India. Upon launch, the Sealion 7 will take on models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40, Tata Sierra EV, and Volvo C40 Recharge.

BYD Sealion 7 Price:

The BYD Sealion 7 is yet to be launched and as a result, the official prices have not been revealed as of yet. Prices will go up as soon as the SUV is launched on February 17, 2025.

When was the BYD Sealion 7 launched?

The BYD Sealion 7 made its India debut at the Auto Expo in January 2025, where it was among the key attractions at the Chinese carmaker’s pavilion. The all-electric SUV will be launched on February 17, 2025, with prices to go up on the same day.

How many variants of the BYD Sealion 7 are available?

The BYD Sealion 7 will be available in two main variants which are identical in all aspects barring specifications: Premium and Performance. The Premium variant is rear-wheel drive only with a 308 bhp rear electric motor. The Performance variant is AWD with an additional 214.5 bhp electric motor at the front. This unit makes for a combined 522.9 bhp of peak power and 690 Nm of maximum torque. The Sealion 7 in the Premium variant sprints from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and allows for a claimed single-charge range of 567 km. In the Performance variant, the Sealion 7 sprints from standstill to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and brings a claimed single-charge range of 542 km.

What are the colour options available with the BYD Sealion 7?

The BYD Sealion 7 is available in four colour options: Atlantis Gray, Aurora White, Shark Grey, and Cosmos Black.

What features are available in the BYD Sealion 7?

The four-door battery electric SUV has a fastback design, with a roofline that gradually slopes down. It will be BYD's fourth car in India, using the same design philosophy as the Atto 3, Seal, and the latest eMax 7. The Sealion 7 has sweptback LED headlights and LED daytime running lights (DRL). Wheel arches are flared out with black cladding, and the SUV has wraparound rear taillights with an LED bar. The BYD Sealion 7 features a dual-tone rear bumper and spoiler and will be available in four different colours.

The all-electric SUV will be fitted with a panoramic sunroof, a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment display, a heads-up display, and a 10.25-inch driver's cluster. The Sealion 7 will also be equipped with an ADAS suite of safety measures, 11 airbags, dual-zone climate control, and power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and heating, among other features.

What are the battery, range, and specifications of the BYD Sealion 7?

The BYD Sealion 7 can be had in RWD or AWD variants, and both models will be powered by the same 82.6 kWh battery pack. The RWD variant brings a 230 kW (308 bhp) rear electric motor, allowing for a single charge range of 567 km. This variant can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and makes 380 Nm of maximum torque.

The AWD variant called Performance gets an additional 160 kW (214.5 bhp) front electric motor. With this, total torque output is upped to 690 Nm, and the SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. This variant allows for a claimed single-charge range of 542 km.

What is the boot space of the BYD Sealion 7?

The BYD Sealion 7 brings a 58-litre front trunk and a 500-litre rear trunk.

What is the seating capacity of the BYD Sealion 7?

The BYD Sealion 7 is a five-seater performance-focused battery-electric SUV.

What are the safety features of the BYD Sealion 7?

The BYD Sealion 7 is fitted with a broad range of safety features such as 11 airbags, parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, intelligent power brake system, traction control, EBD, hill hold assist, auto hold, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. The SUV further features an ADAS suite of safety features that include lane driving aids, Intelligent Cruise Control, traffic alerts, blind spot detection and more.

What cars does the BYD Sealion 7 rival in its segment?

The BYD Sealion 7 is pitted against the likes of the Volvo EX40, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Volvo C40 Recharge.