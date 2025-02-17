HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sealion 7PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesVariantsAlternativesEMINewsVideos
BYD Sealion 7 Front Left Side
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

BYD Sealion 7

Launch Date: 17 Feb 2025

3.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000
₹48.9 - 54.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Sealion 7 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 179.2 kmph

Sealion 7: 215.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 532.4 km

Sealion 7: 554.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 6.3 hrs

Sealion 7: 8.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 70.66 kwh

Sealion 7: 82.56 kwh

View all Sealion 7 Specs and Features

About BYD Sealion 7

Latest Update

  • BYD Sealion 7 or Seal? Sedan or SUV: Which performance EV will you go for
  • BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which electric should be your best bet?

    • Introduction

     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Sealion 7.
    VS
    BYD Sealion 7
    BMW iX1 LWB
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Rear Right Side
    Taillight
    Rear Seats
    Dashboard
    Front Left Side
    Grille
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    BYD Sealion 7 Variants
    BYD Sealion 7 price starts at ₹ 48.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 54.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BYD Sealion ...Read More
    2 Variants Available
    Premium₹48.9 Lakhs*
    82.56 kWh
    215 kmph
    567 km
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    Performance₹54.9 Lakhs*
    82.56 kWh
    215 kmph
    542 km
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    BYD Sealion 7 Images

    16 images
    View All Sealion 7 Images

    BYD Sealion 7 Colours

    BYD Sealion 7 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Shark grey
    Aurora white
    Atlantic grey
    Cosmic black

    BYD Sealion 7 Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Battery Capacity82.56 kWh
    Body TypeSUV
    Range542-567 km
    Charging Time8 Hours
    View all Sealion 7 specs and features

    BYD Sealion 7 comparison with similar cars

    BYD Sealion 7
    BMW iX1 LWB
    Volvo EX40
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Kia EV6
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    ₹48.9 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹49 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹56.1 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹46.05 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹62.95 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹60.97 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹66 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    Charging Time
    -
    Charging Time
    6 Hours 30 Minutes
    Charging Time
    7 hours
    Charging Time
    6 Hours 55 Minutes
    Charging Time
    8 Hours
    Charging Time
    73 Minutes
    Charging Time
    7 Hours 15 Minutes
    Range
    542 km
    Range
    531 km
    Range
    475 km
    Range
    631 km
    Range
    530 Km
    Range
    708 Km
    Range
    560 km
    Airbags
    11
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    7
    Max Motor Performance
    523 bhp, 690 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    204 bhp, 250 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    238 bhp, 420 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    215 bhp, 350 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    -
    Max Motor Performance
    321 bhp, 605 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    188 bhp, 385 Nm
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.5 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.6 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.3 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.6 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.7 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.2 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.6 seconds
    Length
    4830 mm
    Length
    4616 mm
    Length
    4440 mm
    Length
    4635 mm
    Length
    4440 mm
    Length
    4695 mm
    Length
    4463 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    -
    Height
    1647 mm
    Height
    1625 mm
    Height
    1591 mm
    Height
    1570 mm
    Height
    1608 mm
    Width
    1925 mm
    Width
    -
    Width
    1863 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Width
    1873 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Width
    2020 mm
    Boot Space
    500 litres
    Boot Space
    490 litres
    Boot Space
    419 litres
    Boot Space
    531 litres
    Boot Space
    413 litres
    Boot Space
    540 litres
    Boot Space
    340 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Currently viewingSealion 7 vs iX1 LWBSealion 7 vs EX40Sealion 7 vs Ioniq 5Sealion 7 vs C40 RechargeSealion 7 vs EV6Sealion 7 vs EQA
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    BYD Sealion 7 Videos

    BYD Sealion 7 review: Worthy challenger to Koreans, luxury EVs
    17 Feb 2025
    BYD debuts Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid SUV with nearly 1,100-km range, may be considered for India
    18 Jan 2025

    Popular BYD Cars

    • BYD Atto 3
      24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BYD Seal
      41 - 53 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BYD eMAX 7
      26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all BYD Cars

    BYD Sealion 7 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Premium
    308 bhp, 380 Nm | 215 kmph | 567 km
    ₹ 48.9 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Premium
    308 bhp, 380 Nm | 215 kmph | 567 km
    ₹48.9 Lakhs*
    Performance
    523 bhp, 690 Nm | 215 kmph | 542 km
    ₹54.9 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹79976.31/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    BYD Sealion 7 User Reviews & Ratings

    3
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    0
    5 rating
    0
    Write a Review
    Enhance your style with features
    This is good in style and performance. Style and features we love to more at this stage of competition. bulky design is more likely to survive more.By: Satish Kumar (Jan 18, 2025)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    SUV Cars
    SUV Cars Under 50 Lakhs
    Electric Cars
    Upcoming SUV Cars
    Automatic Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsBYD CarsBYD Sealion 7