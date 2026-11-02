BYD Sealion 7 surpasses 5,000-unit sales milestone in India

Chinese automaker BYD has announced that its electric SUV, the Sealion 7, has crossed the 5,000-unit delivery milestone in India since its launch in February 2025. The BYD Sealion 7 features an ocean-inspired design and incorporates the automaker's proprietary technologies, including Blade Battery technology and Cell-to-Body architecture. The electric SUV is offered in multiple variants, catering to buyers seeking different performance and range requirements.

Commenting on the milestone, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “The Sealion 7 has been one of our strongest-performing models in India, and we are proud of the response it has received from customers. This reflects the growing interest in electric SUVs that combine performance, technology and premium comfort. As we look ahead, our focus is on building on this momentum, strengthening the ownership experience and bringing more of BYD’s technology to Indian customers through a product portfolio that responds to their evolving needs."

BYD Sealion 7: New variants and editions

In August 2026, BYD India expanded the Sealion 7 range with the introduction of the Dynamic variant at an introductory price of ₹41.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level version gets a 71.8 kWh Blade Battery, offering a claimed NEDC range of 520 km. Despite its positioning, it retains features such as the panoramic glass roof and rotating touchscreen.

The Premium variant gets an 82.56 kWh battery pack with a claimed NEDC range of 567 km. Meanwhile, the range-topping dual-motor Performance variant produces 523 bhp of peak power output and 690 Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. Additionally, both variants feature a panoramic glass roof and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system.

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More recently, in October 2026, the automaker introduced the Sealion 7 Festive Edition at ₹50.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to 150 units, the special edition is based on the Premium variant and gets a Tan and Black interior theme, quilted Nappa leather seats, an electrically operated sunshade for the panoramic glass roof and a head-up display. The Festive Edition was introduced as part of the company's 'Celebrate Your Dreams with BYD' campaign.

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