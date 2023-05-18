HT Auto
HomeNew CarsUpcoming BYD Cars

Upcoming BYD Cars in India

In India, there is a single upcoming BYD car that is featured on HT Auto. The model BYD Seal has an expected price starting at Rs. 55 Lakhs. ...Read More

Popular Filters

Latest CarsUpcoming CarsLuxury CarsHatchback CarsPetrol CarsElectric CarsCNG CarsAutomatic CarsCars Under 10 Lakh

1 Car found

Sort By:

  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • BYD Seal

    ₹55 - 60 Lakhs**Expected price
    Expected Launch in Nov 23

    Top Car Comparisons

    • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)| Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Manual,Automatic10.45 - 19.65Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)|Automatic15.11 - 18.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Grand Vitara vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    • Skoda Slavia
    Petrol|Manual,Automatic10 - 15Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • Volkswagen Virtus
    Petrol|Manual,Automatic11.21 - 17.91Lakh**Ex-showroom price
    Slavia vs Virtus
    • Skoda Kushaq
    999.0 to 1498.0|Petrol|Manual,Automatic10.5 - 17.6Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • Volkswagen Taigun
    999.0 to 1498.0|Petrol|Manual,Automatic10.49 - 17.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Kushaq vs Taigun
    • Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    998.0 to 1197.0|Petrol|Manual,Automatic7.46 - 13.13Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Petrol|CNG|Manual,Automatic7.99 - 13.96Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Fronx vs Brezza
    • Kia Seltos
    1353.0 to 1497.0|Petrol|Diesel|Automatic,Manual9.95 - 18.1Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • Hyundai Creta
    1353.0 to 1497.0|Petrol|Diesel|Manual,Automatic10 - 17.87Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Seltos vs Creta
    View all
    Car Comparisons

    Search car Dealers

    By Brand & City

    Latest Car News in India

    View All
    Hero_Splendor_Plus_13
    Hero Splendor+ is one of the most fuel-efficient motorcycle that you can buy
    18 May 2023
    2023_KTM_390_Adventure_4
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure comes with fully adjustable suspension
    16 May 2023
    IMG_0770
    Pros and cons of buying a Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    19 May 2023
    2024-land-rover-range-rover
    This suave luxury SUV gets a cabin portraying epitome of luxury
    17 May 2023
    Royal_Enfield_Bullet_350_8
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of the last old-school motorcycles
    18 May 2023

    Latest Videos in India

    View All
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV.
    MG Comet EV: First Drive Review
    11 May 2023
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    BMW X3 M40i

    BMW X3 M40i

    86.5 Lakhs* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Lexus RX

    Lexus RX

    95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
    Check Latest Offers
    Lamborghini Urus S

    Lamborghini Urus S

    4.18 Cr* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers

    Trending Cars in India 2023

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    19.13 - 25.43 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

    Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

    16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Hyundai Nexo

    Hyundai Nexo

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Citroen C3 Aircross

    10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Honda HR-V

    Honda HR-V

    14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details